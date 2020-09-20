A’s top Collinsville for league title; Five River Rats play in All-Star game

MARLBOROUGH, September 19, 2020 – There is a new champion in the Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League.

The Marlborough A’s swept the Collinsville River Rats in the Men’s 25-and-Under championship series on September 12 to win the league championship. The A’s beat Collinsville 4-0 in game one and 3-1 in game two to sweep the best-of-3 series.

Collinsville (9-9) came into the game as the league’s two-time defending champion. Marlborough finished the season at 16-2.

The River Rats play in the 25-and-over division of the Connecticut North MSBL with teams in Berlin, New Haven, Marlborough, Southington and Newington.

Collinsville did have five players selected to play in the fourth annual end-of-the-season All-Star game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. Enrique Alvarado, John Cuscovitch, Mark Hebbler, Jay Maia and Mike Scott played in the game.

Players from Collinsville, New Haven and Newington faced off against All-Stars from Marlborough, Southington and West Hartford in the Under 25 All-Star game.

2020 Connecticut North MSBL regular season standings

Team Record Marlborough A’s 12-2 Collinsville River Rats 8-6 Newington Dodgers 6-5 Southington Navigators 5-7 New Haven Cardinals 4-8 Kensington Cannons 3-8

Playoffs (Best-of-3 series)

First round

Newington 15-12, Kensington 11-6

Southington 3-9, New Haven 2-4

Semifinals

Collinsville 13-5, Newington 1-1

Marlborough 7-10, Southington 6-2

Championship

Saturday, September 12

Marlborough 4-3, Collinsville 0-1