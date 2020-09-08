Collinsville plays for third straight league championship this weekend

MARLBOROUGH, September 9, 2020 – The Collinsville River Rats baseball team are looking to win their third consecutive league championship this weekend.
Collinsville (11-7) is playing in the best-of-3 championship series against top-seeded Marlborough A’s (16-2) this weekend at Marlborough Park. A doubleheader will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. with game two at 1 p.m. If necessary, game three will be Sunday at 1 p.m.
Collinsville won the Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League championship the past two years.
The River Rats play in the 25-and-over division of the Connecticut North MSBL with teams in Berlin, New Haven, Marlborough, Southington and Newington.
2020 Connecticut North MSBL regular season standings
|Team
|Record
|Marlborough A’s
|12-2
|Collinsville River Rats
|8-6
|Newington Dodgers
|6-5
|Southington Navigators
|5-7
|New Haven Cardinals
|4-8
|Kensington Cannons
|3-8
Playoffs (Best-of-3 series)
First round
Newington 15-12, Kensington 11-6
Southington 3-9, New Haven 2-4
Semifinals
Collinsville 13-5, Newington 1-1
Marlborough 7-10, Southington 6-2
Championship
Saturday, September 12
Game 1: Collinsville at Marlborough, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Collinsville at Marlborough, 1 p.m.
Sunday, September 13
Game 3: Collinsville at Marlborough, 10 a.m. if necessary