Collinsville plays for third straight league championship this weekend – The Collinsville Press
Baseball

Collinsville plays for third straight league championship this weekend

The Collinsville River Rats baseball team is looking for their third straight league championship when they challenge Maralborough on Saturday.

MARLBOROUGH, September 9, 2020 – The Collinsville River Rats baseball team are looking to win their third consecutive league championship this weekend.

Collinsville (11-7) is playing in the best-of-3 championship series against top-seeded Marlborough A’s (16-2) this weekend at Marlborough Park. A doubleheader will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. with game two at 1 p.m. If necessary, game three will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

Collinsville won the Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League championship the past two years.

The River Rats play in the 25-and-over division of the Connecticut North MSBL with teams in Berlin, New Haven, Marlborough, Southington and Newington.

2020 Connecticut North MSBL regular season standings

Team Record
Marlborough A’s 12-2
Collinsville River Rats 8-6
Newington Dodgers 6-5
Southington Navigators 5-7
New Haven Cardinals 4-8
Kensington Cannons 3-8

Playoffs (Best-of-3 series)
First round
Newington 15-12, Kensington 11-6
Southington 3-9, New Haven 2-4
Semifinals
Collinsville 13-5, Newington 1-1
Marlborough 7-10, Southington 6-2
Championship
Saturday, September 12
Game 1: Collinsville at Marlborough, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Collinsville at Marlborough, 1 p.m.
Sunday, September 13
Game 3: Collinsville at Marlborough, 10 a.m. if necessary

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

