Collinsville plays for third straight league championship this weekend

MARLBOROUGH, September 9, 2020 – The Collinsville River Rats baseball team are looking to win their third consecutive league championship this weekend.

Collinsville (11-7) is playing in the best-of-3 championship series against top-seeded Marlborough A’s (16-2) this weekend at Marlborough Park. A doubleheader will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. with game two at 1 p.m. If necessary, game three will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

Collinsville won the Connecticut North Men’s Senior Baseball League championship the past two years.

The River Rats play in the 25-and-over division of the Connecticut North MSBL with teams in Berlin, New Haven, Marlborough, Southington and Newington.

2020 Connecticut North MSBL regular season standings

Team Record Marlborough A’s 12-2 Collinsville River Rats 8-6 Newington Dodgers 6-5 Southington Navigators 5-7 New Haven Cardinals 4-8 Kensington Cannons 3-8

Playoffs (Best-of-3 series)

First round

Newington 15-12, Kensington 11-6

Southington 3-9, New Haven 2-4

Semifinals

Collinsville 13-5, Newington 1-1

Marlborough 7-10, Southington 6-2

Championship

Saturday, September 12

Game 1: Collinsville at Marlborough, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Collinsville at Marlborough, 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Game 3: Collinsville at Marlborough, 10 a.m. if necessary