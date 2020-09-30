Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Rare opportunity for live competition at Collinsville Trick or Trot race in October – The Collinsville Press
french porno horney man eating pussy ava addams lissa ann xnxx amateure pornos Sex with pretty wench nadia ali xxx Sexy Teen in a Hot Dildo Play Time www rexporn com fantasy hd fuck pakistani poom girls xxxsax com
Connect with us

Running

Rare opportunity for live competition at Collinsville Trick or Trot race in October

Sisters Megan Fitzgerald, left, and Kayla Fitzgerald dressed up to run the Collinsville Trick or Trot road race in 2019. The fourth annual race to benefit Canton Dollars for Scholars will be held October 24 and as a virtual race on October 17-24.

CANTON, Sept. 30, 2020 – The fourth annual Collinsville Trick or Trot road race will be hosting a live race on Saturday, October 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Collinsville. The 3.1 mile race will be held on the Farmington River bike and walking trail.

There will be some adjustments in the annual fundraising event for Canton Dollars for Scholars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field is limited to 125 participants and organizers expect a rolling start with small groups of runners taking off in intervals to help maintain social distance. Participants and spectators are required to be wearing masks unless they are running on the course.

It is one of the rare road races in Connecticut in 2020 to provide live competition to the athletes. Most have been turned into virtual races.

There will be no post-race ceremonies. Runners earning trophies for the live race will be notified by email and arrangements will be made to pick up their awards.

Runners are invited to race in their Halloween costumes. The fee is $30 for the first 100 people to register for the live race or virtual race, who will receive a race t-shirt. Registration is $40 on race day with the registration table opening at 7:30 a.m. in the town hall parking lot.

Runners will also have the option to run the race virtually on any day between Oct. 17-24. Virtual participants will be emailed a map of the course, the process to submit times, and t-shirt pick up times/locations.

Collinsville Trick or Trot
Previous race champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner
(Overall finish)		 Time
2017: Steve Johnson unknown Jackie Birge, Farmington unknown
2018: Piotr Kostyk, Bethel 17:53 Jackie Birge, Farmington (7) 21:42
2019: Elliott Via, Naugatuck 19:19 Jennifer Rottkamp, Canton (8) 22:30
Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Running

xxx hd porn rus porn video bf xxx hd xxx porn indian porn indian porn seks-brazzers skrytyj seks