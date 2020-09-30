Rare opportunity for live competition at Collinsville Trick or Trot race in October

CANTON, Sept. 30, 2020 – The fourth annual Collinsville Trick or Trot road race will be hosting a live race on Saturday, October 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Collinsville. The 3.1 mile race will be held on the Farmington River bike and walking trail.

There will be some adjustments in the annual fundraising event for Canton Dollars for Scholars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field is limited to 125 participants and organizers expect a rolling start with small groups of runners taking off in intervals to help maintain social distance. Participants and spectators are required to be wearing masks unless they are running on the course.

It is one of the rare road races in Connecticut in 2020 to provide live competition to the athletes. Most have been turned into virtual races.

There will be no post-race ceremonies. Runners earning trophies for the live race will be notified by email and arrangements will be made to pick up their awards.

Runners are invited to race in their Halloween costumes. The fee is $30 for the first 100 people to register for the live race or virtual race, who will receive a race t-shirt. Registration is $40 on race day with the registration table opening at 7:30 a.m. in the town hall parking lot.

Runners will also have the option to run the race virtually on any day between Oct. 17-24. Virtual participants will be emailed a map of the course, the process to submit times, and t-shirt pick up times/locations.

Collinsville Trick or Trot

Previous race champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner

(Overall finish) Time 2017: Steve Johnson unknown Jackie Birge, Farmington unknown 2018: Piotr Kostyk, Bethel 17:53 Jackie Birge, Farmington (7) 21:42 2019: Elliott Via, Naugatuck 19:19 Jennifer Rottkamp, Canton (8) 22:30