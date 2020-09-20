Simsbury moves into Section II title game with 5-0 shutout win over Wallingford

LITCHFIELD, Sept. 20, 2020 – The Simsbury Little League baseball team had just five hits but four were for extra bases and drove in three runs to lead Simsbury to a 5-0 win over Wallingford in a Section II contest at Community Field on Sunday.

The win puts Simsbury in the Section II winner-take-all championship game next Sunday at Community Field at noon against either Wallingford or Shelton. The Section II champion advances to the four-team state tournament final.

Undefeated Simsbury (6-0) played some sound defense, too. With Simsbury holding a 1-0 lead, Wallingford had back-to-back singles to begin the third inning. After Simsbury starting pitcher John Mascaro got a strikeout, the next Wallingford hitter doubled to left field.

But Simsbury outfielder Timothy Beaulieu threw out the Wallingford runner at home. And then, Mascaro struck out the next batter looking to end the inning.

Wallingford threatened again in the fourth inning. Simsbury reliever Declan Griffiths gave up a pair of two-out walks but he got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning. Mascaro and Griffiths combined to strike out eight Wallingford batters and scattered six hits.

Simsbury took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Nathan Gritzmacher doubled and scored on a Brady Naspo infield groundout.

In the fourth inning, Naspo doubled with one out and moved to third on a passed ball. He scored on Brodie Busam’s infield groundout to increase the lead to 2-0.

After an error allowed Nate Odegard to reach bases, Simsbury’s Lucas Davis ripped a two-out double to center field to drive in two runs and push the lead to 4-0. An RBI triple to right field by Noah Krafft gave Simsbury a 5-0 lead.

Mascaro (2-0) pitched three innings to pick up the win for Simsbury, allowing four hits and striking out five in three innings of work. He didn’t walk a batter. Griffiths allowed two hits, struck out three and walked two.

Wallingford (4-1), the District 5 champion, and Shelton (3-1), the District 3 champion, will play on Saturday with the winner set to face Simsbury, District 6 champion, in the Section II championship game.

Simsbury 5, Wallingford 0

At Litchfield

Wallingford (4-1) 000 000 — -0-6-1

Simsbury (6-0) 100 40x — 5-5-1

Wallingford lineup not available; John Mascaro, Declan Griffiths (4) and Brady Naspo; WP: Mascaro (2-0); LP: unavailable; 2B: Lucas Davis (S), Nathan Gritzmacher (S), Brady Naspo (S); 3B: Noah Krafft (S)

Connecticut State Little League Tournament

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section 2

At Community Field, Litchfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Simsbury 7, Shelton (D3) 1

Sunday, Sept. 20

Simsbury 5, Wallingford (D5) 0

Saturday, Sept. 26

Wallingford (D5) vs. Shelton, noon

Sunday, Sept. 27

Single-elimination championship – Simsbury vs. TBA, noon

2020 Little League baseball state tournament