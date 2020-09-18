Simsbury opens play in state Little League tournament on Saturday

The Simsbury Little League baseball team will open play in the Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament on Saturday in Litchfield.

Simsbury (4-0), which won the District 6 championship two weeks ago, will face District 3 champion Shelton at noon at Community Field. The winner will advance to play District 5 champion Wallingford on Sunday at Community Field with the losing team falling into the consolation bracket.

Simsbury is one of three teams in Section II. The two teams with the best records will play a single-elimination championship game on Sunday, Sept. 27, to earn a berth in the four-team state championship finals scheduled to be played in Stamford.

This group of Simsbury players won a D6 title in the Minor Division (ages 10-11) last summer and finished third in the state tournament with a 10-3 record. They also won a D6 tournament and played in the state tournament in 2018 in the age 8-10 division.

The games will be played with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep players, coaches and officials safe. Coaches and umpires will masks at all times and the players will be seated in their own chairs down their respective baselines. Players supply their own equipment, including helmets.

Balls and strikes will be called with the umpire standing behind the pitcher on the field instead of behind the catcher at home plate.

Little League softball’s state tournament also begins this weekend with District 6 champion Avon/Simsbury also participating. Avon/Simsbury will face District 11 champion Hebron/Andover/Marlborough at 4 p.m. at Atwell Field in Durham. Avon/Simsbury will play again on Sunday.

2020 Little League baseball state tournament

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section 1

At Clarkson Field, Fairfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Fairfield National (D2) vs. Hamden (D4), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Stamford North (D1) vs. winner game 1, noon

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Stamford North (D1) vs. loser game 1, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

Section 2

At Community Field, Litchfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Shelton (D3) vs. Simsbury (D6), noon.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Wallingford (D5) vs. winner game 1, noon

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Wallingford (D5) vs. loser game 1, noon

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

Section 3

At Gallivan Lane Complex, Montville

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. Montville (D10), 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Guilford (D9) vs. winner game 1, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Guilford (D9) vs. loser game 1, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, 3 p.m.

Section 4

At Miller Richardson Field, Coventry

Best-of-3 series

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 1: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 2: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 3: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), if necessary

State championship series

At Springdale Field, Stamford

Saturday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, noon

Saturday, October 10

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, noon

Game 7, if necessary

Recent state championship games

2019: Madison 6, Max Sinoway-New Haven 0

2018: Fairfield American 11, Manchester National 0

2017: Fairfield American 6, Newington 4

2016: Fairfield American 6, Coginchaug 3

2015: Waterford 9, Southington South 6