Simsbury opens play in state Little League tournament on Saturday

The Simsbury Little League baseball team will open play in the Major Division (ages 11-12) state tournament on Saturday in Litchfield.
Simsbury (4-0), which won the District 6 championship two weeks ago, will face District 3 champion Shelton at noon at Community Field. The winner will advance to play District 5 champion Wallingford on Sunday at Community Field with the losing team falling into the consolation bracket.
Simsbury is one of three teams in Section II. The two teams with the best records will play a single-elimination championship game on Sunday, Sept. 27, to earn a berth in the four-team state championship finals scheduled to be played in Stamford.
This group of Simsbury players won a D6 title in the Minor Division (ages 10-11) last summer and finished third in the state tournament with a 10-3 record. They also won a D6 tournament and played in the state tournament in 2018 in the age 8-10 division.
The games will be played with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep players, coaches and officials safe. Coaches and umpires will masks at all times and the players will be seated in their own chairs down their respective baselines. Players supply their own equipment, including helmets.
Balls and strikes will be called with the umpire standing behind the pitcher on the field instead of behind the catcher at home plate.
Little League softball’s state tournament also begins this weekend with District 6 champion Avon/Simsbury also participating. Avon/Simsbury will face District 11 champion Hebron/Andover/Marlborough at 4 p.m. at Atwell Field in Durham. Avon/Simsbury will play again on Sunday.
2020 Little League baseball state tournament
Major Division (ages 11-12)
Section 1
At Clarkson Field, Fairfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Fairfield National (D2) vs. Hamden (D4), 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Stamford North (D1) vs. winner game 1, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Stamford North (D1) vs. loser game 1, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon
Section 2
At Community Field, Litchfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Shelton (D3) vs. Simsbury (D6), noon.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Wallingford (D5) vs. winner game 1, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Wallingford (D5) vs. loser game 1, noon
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon
Section 3
At Gallivan Lane Complex, Montville
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. Montville (D10), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Guilford (D9) vs. winner game 1, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Guilford (D9) vs. loser game 1, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, 3 p.m.
Section 4
At Miller Richardson Field, Coventry
Best-of-3 series
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 1: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 2: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 3: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), if necessary
State championship series
At Springdale Field, Stamford
Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 4
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, noon
Saturday, October 10
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 11
Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, noon
Game 7, if necessary
Recent state championship games
2019: Madison 6, Max Sinoway-New Haven 0
2018: Fairfield American 11, Manchester National 0
2017: Fairfield American 6, Newington 4
2016: Fairfield American 6, Coginchaug 3
2015: Waterford 9, Southington South 6