With 13 hits, Simsbury earns dominating win over Shelton

LITCHFIELD, Sept. 19, 2020 – Pitcher Nathan Gritzmacher allowed just one hit and struck out five to lead the Simsbury Little League baseball team to a 7-1 decision over Shelton in Section II state tournament play Saturday at Community Field.

The only hit for Shelton was a home run in the second inning. Grtizmacher, who gave up just one walk, improved to 3-0 this summer.

Simsbury (5-0) had 13 hits in the game, sparked by Ethan Johnson, who was 3-for-4 with a double. Nick Matteo was 2-for-2 with two-RBI triple while Brodie Busam had a single and drove in two runs.

Gritzmacher also got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-3 while teammate Blake Alibozek chipped in with a 2-for-2 performance with one RBI.

Simsbury (5-0) returns to action on Sunday when they take on District 5 champion Wallingford (4-0) at noon at Community Field in Litchfield. A win for Simsbury on Sunday will put them in the Section II title game – a single-elimination contest — on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Simsbury 7, Shelton 1

At Litchfield

Simsbury (5-0) 202 003 — 7-13-1

Shelton (3-1) 010 000 — 1-1-2

Nathan Gritzmacher and Brady Naspo; Cole O., Jason B (6) and Jayson L.; WP: Gritzmacher (3-0), LP: Cole O; 2B: Brodie Busam (S), 3B: Nick Matteo (S); HR: Cole O (S)

Connecticut State Little League Tournament

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section 2

At Community Field, Litchfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Simsbury 7, Shelton (D3) 1

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Wallingford (D5) vs Simsbury, noon

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Wallingford (D5) vs. Shelton, noon

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

2020 Little League baseball state tournament