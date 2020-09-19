Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
With 13 hits, Simsbury earns dominating win over Shelton – The Collinsville Press
Youth Baseball

With 13 hits, Simsbury earns dominating win over Shelton

Simsbury pitcher Nathan Gritzmacher pitched a complete game and allowed just one hit in Simsbury’s 7-1 state tournament win over Shelton on Saturday. More photos

LITCHFIELD, Sept. 19, 2020 – Pitcher Nathan Gritzmacher allowed just one hit and struck out five to lead the Simsbury Little League baseball team to a 7-1 decision over Shelton in Section II state tournament play Saturday at Community Field.

The only hit for Shelton was a home run in the second inning. Grtizmacher, who gave up just one walk, improved to 3-0 this summer.

Simsbury (5-0) had 13 hits in the game, sparked by Ethan Johnson, who was 3-for-4 with a double. Nick Matteo was 2-for-2 with two-RBI triple while Brodie Busam had a single and drove in two runs.

Gritzmacher also got the job done at the plate, going 2-for-3 while teammate Blake Alibozek chipped in with a 2-for-2 performance with one RBI.

Simsbury (5-0) returns to action on Sunday when they take on District 5 champion Wallingford (4-0) at noon at Community Field in Litchfield. A win for Simsbury on Sunday will put them in the Section II title game – a single-elimination contest — on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Simsbury 7, Shelton 1
At Litchfield
Simsbury (5-0)          202  003  — 7-13-1
Shelton (3-1)             010  000  — 1-1-2
Nathan Gritzmacher and Brady Naspo; Cole O., Jason B (6) and Jayson L.; WP: Gritzmacher (3-0), LP: Cole O; 2B: Brodie Busam (S), 3B: Nick Matteo (S); HR: Cole O (S)

Connecticut State Little League Tournament
Major Division (ages 11-12)
Section 2
At Community Field, Litchfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Simsbury 7, Shelton (D3) 1
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Wallingford (D5) vs Simsbury, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Wallingford (D5) vs. Shelton, noon
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

2020 Little League baseball state tournament

