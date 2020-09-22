Yahn gets four hits as Gators blank Canton Crushers

CANTON, Sept. 20, 2020 – Shortstop and league commissioner Willie Yahn was 4-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored as the Great Falls Gators blanked the Canton Crushers, 9-0, in a Connecticut Fall Baseball League contest Sunday at Bowdoin Field.
The Gators (2-1) had 12 hits in the game with Landon Gardella, Connor Toffey and Darryl McCarthy each getting two hits. Gardella was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base.
Winning Bob Chatfield allowed two hits and struck out six while Great Falls reliever Miles Scribner struck out three in three innings of work.
Canton (0-2) received singles from Jake Bryant, James Michanczyk and John Foshay.
The Crushers will host the Great Barrington, Mass., Millers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.
Great Falls 9, Canton 0
At Canton
Great Falls (2-1) 610 200 0 — 9-12-0
Canton (0-2) 000 000 0 — 0-3-0
Bob Chatfield, Miles Scribner and unknown; Jake Bryant, Mitch Gryniuk (4) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Chatfield; LP: Bryant (0-1)
2020 Connecticut Fall Baseball League
|Team
|Record
|Pct.
|GB
|South Windsor Phillies
|1-0
|1.000
|–
|KHA co-op (Southington)
|1-0
|1.000
|—
|Great Falls Gators
|2-1
|.733
|½
|Great Barrington Millers
|1-1
|.500
|½
|Newington co-op
|0-1
|.000
|1
|Canton Crushers
|0-2
|.000
|1½
KHA: Players from Southington Aftershock, New Britain Hurricanes and Bristol Knights; Newington co-op: Players from Barile Realty and Elmer’s Angels
Week 2 results
Great Falls 9, Canton 0
Great Barrington at Newington
Week 3 games
Sunday Sept. 27
Great Falls at Newington
Great Barrington at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
South Windsor at Southington, 6 p.m.
Upcoming Canton games
Sunday, Sept. 27: Great Barrington at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Canton at South Windsor, Rotary Field, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11: Canton at Newington, 9 a.m. (Newington HS)
Saturday, Oct. 17: Canton at South Windsor (Rotary Field), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: Canton vs. Great Falls at Community Field, Litchfield (2), 10 a.m.
Playoffs: October 31 and November 1