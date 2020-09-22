Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Yahn gets four hits as Gators blank Canton Crushers – The Collinsville Press
french porno horney man eating pussy ava addams lissa ann xnxx amateure pornos Sex with pretty wench nadia ali xxx Sexy Teen in a Hot Dildo Play Time www rexporn com fantasy hd fuck pakistani poom girls xxxsax com
Connect with us

Baseball

Yahn gets four hits as Gators blank Canton Crushers

Jake Bryant got the start on the mound and had one of Canton’s three hits in Sunday’s 9-0 loss to Great Falls in Connecticut Fall Baseball League action.

CANTON, Sept. 20, 2020 – Shortstop and league commissioner Willie Yahn was 4-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored as the Great Falls Gators blanked the Canton Crushers, 9-0, in a Connecticut Fall Baseball League contest Sunday at Bowdoin Field.

The Gators (2-1) had 12 hits in the game with Landon Gardella, Connor Toffey and Darryl McCarthy each getting two hits. Gardella was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base.

Winning Bob Chatfield allowed two hits and struck out six while Great Falls reliever Miles Scribner struck out three in three innings of work.

Canton (0-2) received singles from Jake Bryant, James Michanczyk and John Foshay.

The Crushers will host the Great Barrington, Mass., Millers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Great Falls 9, Canton 0
At Canton
Great Falls (2-1)       610  200  0  — 9-12-0
Canton (0-2)              000  000  0  — 0-3-0
Bob Chatfield, Miles Scribner and unknown; Jake Bryant, Mitch Gryniuk (4) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Chatfield; LP: Bryant (0-1)

 

2020 Connecticut Fall Baseball League

Team Record Pct. GB
South Windsor Phillies 1-0 1.000
KHA co-op (Southington) 1-0 1.000
Great Falls Gators 2-1 .733 ½
Great Barrington Millers 1-1 .500 ½
Newington co-op 0-1 .000 1
Canton Crushers 0-2 .000

KHA: Players from Southington Aftershock, New Britain Hurricanes and Bristol Knights; Newington co-op: Players from Barile Realty and Elmer’s Angels
Week 2 results
Great Falls 9, Canton 0
Great Barrington at Newington
Week 3 games
Sunday Sept. 27
Great Falls at Newington
Great Barrington at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
South Windsor at Southington, 6 p.m.

Upcoming Canton games
Sunday, Sept. 27: Great Barrington at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Canton at South Windsor, Rotary Field, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11: Canton at Newington, 9 a.m. (Newington HS)
Saturday, Oct. 17: Canton at South Windsor (Rotary Field), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: Canton vs. Great Falls at Community Field, Litchfield (2), 10 a.m.
Playoffs: October 31 and November 1

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Baseball

xxx hd porn rus porn video bf xxx hd xxx porn indian porn indian porn seks-brazzers skrytyj seks