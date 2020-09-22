Yahn gets four hits as Gators blank Canton Crushers

CANTON, Sept. 20, 2020 – Shortstop and league commissioner Willie Yahn was 4-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored as the Great Falls Gators blanked the Canton Crushers, 9-0, in a Connecticut Fall Baseball League contest Sunday at Bowdoin Field.

The Gators (2-1) had 12 hits in the game with Landon Gardella, Connor Toffey and Darryl McCarthy each getting two hits. Gardella was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base.

Winning Bob Chatfield allowed two hits and struck out six while Great Falls reliever Miles Scribner struck out three in three innings of work.

Canton (0-2) received singles from Jake Bryant, James Michanczyk and John Foshay.

The Crushers will host the Great Barrington, Mass., Millers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Great Falls 9, Canton 0

At Canton

Great Falls (2-1) 610 200 0 — 9-12-0

Canton (0-2) 000 000 0 — 0-3-0

Bob Chatfield, Miles Scribner and unknown; Jake Bryant, Mitch Gryniuk (4) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Chatfield; LP: Bryant (0-1)

2020 Connecticut Fall Baseball League

Team Record Pct. GB South Windsor Phillies 1-0 1.000 – KHA co-op (Southington) 1-0 1.000 — Great Falls Gators 2-1 .733 ½ Great Barrington Millers 1-1 .500 ½ Newington co-op 0-1 .000 1 Canton Crushers 0-2 .000 1½

KHA: Players from Southington Aftershock, New Britain Hurricanes and Bristol Knights; Newington co-op: Players from Barile Realty and Elmer’s Angels

Week 2 results

Great Barrington at Newington

Week 3 games

Sunday Sept. 27

Great Falls at Newington

Great Barrington at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

South Windsor at Southington, 6 p.m.

Upcoming Canton games

Sunday, Sept. 27: Great Barrington at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4: Canton at South Windsor, Rotary Field, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11: Canton at Newington, 9 a.m. (Newington HS)

Saturday, Oct. 17: Canton at South Windsor (Rotary Field), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Canton vs. Great Falls at Community Field, Litchfield (2), 10 a.m.

Playoffs: October 31 and November 1