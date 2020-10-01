2020 Avon High fall schedules

To keep the athletes, their families and the community safe and to minimize the potential for spreading COVID-19, attendance at games at Avon High will be limited. Only immediate family members of the Avon athletes will be allowed inside the turf facility and masks will be required to be worn at all times. Spectators and fans from the visiting school will not be allowed.

For volleyball, only one family member per athlete will be allowed into the gymnasium to watch. Masks must be worn at all times. Spectators and fans from the visiting school will not be allowed.

2020 Avon Boys Soccer

Head coach: David Zlatin, 8th year

Last year: 4-9-3, 1-7-2 CCC West Patriot

Thur. 10-1: At Bristol Central, 4:45 p.m.

Sat. 10-3: FARMINGTON, 4 p.m.

Tue. 10-6: at New Britain, 3:45 p.m.

Thur. 10-8: LEWIS MILLS, 3:45 p.m.

Tue. 10-13: at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Thur. 10-15: PLAINVILLE, 3:45 p.m.

Tues. 10-20: BRISTOL EASTERN, 3:45 p.m.

Thur. 10-22: NEW BRITAIN, 3:45 p.m.

Tues. 10-27: At Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

Thur. 10-29: at Farmington, 4:15 p.m.

Tues. 11-3: SOUTHINGTON, 3 p.m. at Fisher Meadows

Thur. 11-5: at Plainville, 3:45 p.m.

Team Group Avon 0-0 Bristol Central 0-0 Bristol Eastern 0-0 Farmington 0-0 New Britain 0-0 Lewis Mills 0-0 Southington 0-0

2020 Avon Girls Soccer

Head coach: Jim Murray, 33rd year

Last year: 5-10-1, 0-10 CCC West Patriot

Thur. 10-1: BRISTOL CENTRAL

Fri. 10-2: At Farmington, 4:15 p.m.

Tue. 10-6: NEW BRITAIN

Thur. 10-8: at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

Tues. 10-13: SOUTHINGTON

Thur. 10-15: at Plainville

Tues. 10-20: at Bristol Eastern

Thur. 10-22: at New Britain

Tue. 10-27: LEWIS MILLS

Thur. 10-29: FARMINGTON

Tues. 11-3: at Southington

Thur. 11-5: PLAINVILLE

Home games on Avon High turf field. Games begin at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Team Group Avon 0-0 Bristol Central 0-0 Bristol Eastern 0-0 Farmington 0-0 New Britain 0-0 Lewis Mills 0-0 Plainville 0-0 Southington 0-0

2020 Avon Field Hockey

Head coach: Terri Ziemiecki, 32nd year

Last year: 5-8-1-2, 2-4-0-1 CCC South. Lost 2nd round Class M tournament to Guilford, 9-1

Thur. 10-1: at Farmington, 5:15 p.m.

Sat. 10-3: LEWIS MILLS, 2 p.m.

Mon. 10-5: SOUTHINGTON, 3:45 p.m.

Wed. 10-7: at Granby, 7 p.m.

Tues. 10-13: SIMSBURY, 3:45 p.m.

Thur. 10-15: at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Mon. 10-19: at Lewis Mills

Wed. 10-21: FARMINGTON, 3:45 p.m.

Mon. 10-26: at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Wed. 10-28: GRANBY, 3:45 p.m.

Mon. 11-2: CANTON, 3:45 p.m.

Wed. 11-4: at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Team Group Avon 0-0 Canton 0-0 Granby 0-0 Lewis Mills 0-0 Simsbury 0-0 Southington 0-0

2020 Avon Volleyball

Head coach: Curt Burns, 33rd year

Last year: 23-4, 10-0 CCC West Patriot champions; Won Class L championship

Thur. 10-1: at Bristol Central, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 10-2: FARMINGTON, 5 p.m.

Mon. 10-5: at New Britain, 5 p.m.

Thur. 10-8: LEWIS MILLS, 5 p.m.

Tue. 10-13: at Southington, 6 p.m.

Thur. 10-15: PLAINVILLE, 5 p.m.

Mon. 10-19: BRISTOL EASTERN, 5 p.m.

Thur. 10-22: NEW BRITAIN, 5 p.m.

Mon. 10-26: at Lewis Mills, 5 p.m.

Thur. 10-29: at Farmington, 5 p.m.

Mon. 11-2: SOUTHINGTON, 6 p.m.

Thur. 11-5: at Plainville, 5 p.m.

Team Group Avon 0-0 Bristol Central 0-0 Bristol Eastern 0-0 Farmington 0-0 New Britain 0-0 Lewis Mills 0-0 Southington 0-0

2020 Avon boys and girls cross country

Head coaches: Courtney Fusco (boys); Al Dadario (girls)

Last year: Boys 2-5, 10th CCC, 2nd Class MM, 16th State Open

Last year: Girls: 3-4, 6th CCC; 3rd Class MM

10-1 at Bristol Central

10-7: FARMINGTON

10-14: at New Britain

10-16: LEWIS MILLS

10-21: at Southington

10-28: PLAINVILLE

11-4: BRISTOL EASTERN

Home matches at Fisher Meadows in Avon. Meets begin at 3:45 p.m.