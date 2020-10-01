2020 Avon High fall schedules

To keep the athletes, their families and the community safe and to minimize the potential for spreading COVID-19, attendance at games at Avon High will be limited. Only immediate family members of the Avon athletes will be allowed inside the turf facility and masks will be required to be worn at all times. Spectators and fans from the visiting school will not be allowed.
For volleyball, only one family member per athlete will be allowed into the gymnasium to watch. Masks must be worn at all times. Spectators and fans from the visiting school will not be allowed.
2020 Avon Boys Soccer
Head coach: David Zlatin, 8th year
Last year: 4-9-3, 1-7-2 CCC West Patriot
Thur. 10-1: At Bristol Central, 4:45 p.m.
Sat. 10-3: FARMINGTON, 4 p.m.
Tue. 10-6: at New Britain, 3:45 p.m.
Thur. 10-8: LEWIS MILLS, 3:45 p.m.
Tue. 10-13: at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
Thur. 10-15: PLAINVILLE, 3:45 p.m.
Tues. 10-20: BRISTOL EASTERN, 3:45 p.m.
Thur. 10-22: NEW BRITAIN, 3:45 p.m.
Tues. 10-27: At Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
Thur. 10-29: at Farmington, 4:15 p.m.
Tues. 11-3: SOUTHINGTON, 3 p.m. at Fisher Meadows
Thur. 11-5: at Plainville, 3:45 p.m.
|Team
|Group
|Avon
|0-0
|Bristol Central
|0-0
|Bristol Eastern
|0-0
|Farmington
|0-0
|New Britain
|0-0
|Lewis Mills
|0-0
|Southington
|0-0
2020 Avon Girls Soccer
Head coach: Jim Murray, 33rd year
Last year: 5-10-1, 0-10 CCC West Patriot
Thur. 10-1: BRISTOL CENTRAL
Fri. 10-2: At Farmington, 4:15 p.m.
Tue. 10-6: NEW BRITAIN
Thur. 10-8: at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
Tues. 10-13: SOUTHINGTON
Thur. 10-15: at Plainville
Tues. 10-20: at Bristol Eastern
Thur. 10-22: at New Britain
Tue. 10-27: LEWIS MILLS
Thur. 10-29: FARMINGTON
Tues. 11-3: at Southington
Thur. 11-5: PLAINVILLE
Home games on Avon High turf field. Games begin at 3:45 p.m. unless otherwise listed
|Team
|Group
|Avon
|0-0
|Bristol Central
|0-0
|Bristol Eastern
|0-0
|Farmington
|0-0
|New Britain
|0-0
|Lewis Mills
|0-0
|Plainville
|0-0
|Southington
|0-0
2020 Avon Field Hockey
Head coach: Terri Ziemiecki, 32nd year
Last year: 5-8-1-2, 2-4-0-1 CCC South. Lost 2nd round Class M tournament to Guilford, 9-1
Thur. 10-1: at Farmington, 5:15 p.m.
Sat. 10-3: LEWIS MILLS, 2 p.m.
Mon. 10-5: SOUTHINGTON, 3:45 p.m.
Wed. 10-7: at Granby, 7 p.m.
Tues. 10-13: SIMSBURY, 3:45 p.m.
Thur. 10-15: at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Mon. 10-19: at Lewis Mills
Wed. 10-21: FARMINGTON, 3:45 p.m.
Mon. 10-26: at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
Wed. 10-28: GRANBY, 3:45 p.m.
Mon. 11-2: CANTON, 3:45 p.m.
Wed. 11-4: at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
|Team
|Group
|Avon
|0-0
|Canton
|0-0
|Granby
|0-0
|Lewis Mills
|0-0
|Simsbury
|0-0
|Southington
|0-0
2020 Avon Volleyball
Head coach: Curt Burns, 33rd year
Last year: 23-4, 10-0 CCC West Patriot champions; Won Class L championship
Thur. 10-1: at Bristol Central, 6:30 p.m.
Fri. 10-2: FARMINGTON, 5 p.m.
Mon. 10-5: at New Britain, 5 p.m.
Thur. 10-8: LEWIS MILLS, 5 p.m.
Tue. 10-13: at Southington, 6 p.m.
Thur. 10-15: PLAINVILLE, 5 p.m.
Mon. 10-19: BRISTOL EASTERN, 5 p.m.
Thur. 10-22: NEW BRITAIN, 5 p.m.
Mon. 10-26: at Lewis Mills, 5 p.m.
Thur. 10-29: at Farmington, 5 p.m.
Mon. 11-2: SOUTHINGTON, 6 p.m.
Thur. 11-5: at Plainville, 5 p.m.
|Team
|Group
|Avon
|0-0
|Bristol Central
|0-0
|Bristol Eastern
|0-0
|Farmington
|0-0
|New Britain
|0-0
|Lewis Mills
|0-0
|Southington
|0-0
2020 Avon boys and girls cross country
Head coaches: Courtney Fusco (boys); Al Dadario (girls)
Last year: Boys 2-5, 10th CCC, 2nd Class MM, 16th State Open
Last year: Girls: 3-4, 6th CCC; 3rd Class MM
10-1 at Bristol Central
10-7: FARMINGTON
10-14: at New Britain
10-16: LEWIS MILLS
10-21: at Southington
10-28: PLAINVILLE
11-4: BRISTOL EASTERN
Home matches at Fisher Meadows in Avon. Meets begin at 3:45 p.m.