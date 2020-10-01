2020 Canton High fall schedules

To keep the athletes, their families and the community safe and to minimize the potential for spreading COVID-19, attendance at games at Canton High will be limited. Only immediate family members of the Canton athletes will be allowed inside the turf facility and masks will be required to be worn at all times. Canton students and residents will not be allowed at the games. Spectators and fans from the visiting school will not be allowed, either.

For volleyball, only one family member per athlete will be allowed into the gymnasium to watch. Masks must be worn at all times. Spectators and fans from the visiting school will not be allowed into the gym.



2020 Canton Boys Soccer

Head coach: Bill Phelps, 32nd year

Last year: 13-3-2, 12-2-2 NCCC; Lost in Class S quarterfinals to Cromwell, 3-0

Sat. 10-3: WINDSOR LOCKS, 4 p.m.

Tue. 10-6: at Suffield, 7 p.m.

Thur. 10-8: SMSA, 4 p.m.

Tue. 10-13: at HMTCA, 4 p.m.

Fri. 10-16: GRANBY, 6 p.m.

Mon. 10-19: at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

Fri. 10-23: at Windsor Locks, 4 p.m.

Tues. 10-27: SUFFIELD, 6 p.m.

Thurs. 10-29 at SMSA (Dillon Stadium), 3:45 p.m.

Mon. 11-2: HMTCA, 4 p.m.

Wed. 11-4: at Granby, 7 p.m.

Fri. 11-6: EAST GRANBY, 6 p.m.

Team Group Canton 0-0 East Granby 0-0 Granby 0-0 HMTCA 0-0 SMSA 0-0 Suffield 0-0 Windsor Locks 0-0

2020 Canton Girls Soccer

Head coach: Katie Halleck-Hendrickson, 1st year

Last year: 6-10-1, 6-9-1 NCCC; Lost in 1st round Class S tournament to Old Lyme, 4-0

Sat. 10-3: at Windsor Locks, 7 p.m.

Tues. 10-6: SUFFIELD, 6 p.m.

Fri. 10-9: at SMSA/Bulkeley at Dillon Stadium, 3:45 p.m.

Tues. 10-13: HMTCA, 4 p.m.

Sat. 10-17: GRANBY, 6 p.m.

Mon. 10-19: EAST GRANBY, 6 p.m.

Fri. 10-23: WINDSOR LOCKS, 4 p.m.

Tues. 10-27: at Suffield. 6 p.m.

Thur. 10-29: SMSA/BULKELEY, 4 p.m.

Mon. 11-2: at HMTCA, 4 p.m.

Wed. 11-4: at Granby, 5 p.m.

Fri. 11-6: at East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

Team Group Canton 0-0 East Granby 0-0 Granby 0-0 HMTCA 0-0 SMSA/Bulkeley 0-0 Suffield 0-0 Windsor Locks 0-0

2020 Canton Field Hockey

Head coach: Margaret Bristol, 8th year

Last year: 12-5-1, 5-3 NCCC; Lost Class S quarterfinals to North Branford, 3-1

Thur. 10-1: at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

Mon. 10-5: SIMSBURY, 6:30 p.m.

Thur. 10-8: at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.

Fri. 10-9: GRANBY, 3:45 p.m.

Wed. 10-14: at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Thur. 10-15: AVON, 6:30 p.m.

Wed. 10-21: at Granby, 7 p.m.

Fri. 10-23: LEWIS MILLS, 7:15 p.m.

Mon. 10-26: at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Fri. 10-30: FARMINGTON, 3:45 p.m.

Mon. 11-2: at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Wed. 11-4: SOUTHINGTON, 4 p.m.

Team Group Avon 0-0 Canton 0-0 Granby 0-0 Lewis Mills 0-0 Simsbury 0-0 Southington 0-0

2020 Canton Volleyball

Head coach: Matt Brintle, 1st year

Last year: 9-13, 3-7 NCCC. Lost first round Class S tournament to Coginchaug, 3-0

Thur. 10-1: at Suffield, 6 p.m.

Fri. 10-12: at SMSA,5 p.m.

Mon. 10-5: HMTCA, 5 p.m.

Fri. 10-9: GRANBY, 6 p.m.

Tues. 10-13: at SMSA, 5 p.m.

Wed. 10-14: at Suffield. 6 p.m.

Fri. 10-16: SMSA, 5 p.m.

Mon. 10-19: at Granby. 5:30 p.m.

Wed. 10-21: at HMTCA, 5:30 p.m.

Fri. 10-30: SUFFIELD, 6 p.m.

Wed. 11-4: GRANBY, 6 p.m.

Fri. 11-6: HMTCA, 5 p.m.

Team Group Canton 0-0 Granby 0-0 Suffield 0-0 HMTCA 0-0 SMSA 0-0

2020 Canton boys and girls cross country

Head coaches: Tim O’Donnell (boys) and Chris Chisholm (girls)

Last year: Boys: 12-3, 10-3 NCCC; 4th NCCC championships; 6th Class SS championships;

Last year: Girls: 12-3, 10-3 NCCC; 4th NCCC championships; 8th Class SS championships

10-2 at Windsor Locks

10-6: GRANBY

10-9: HMTCA

10-13: SUFFIELD

10-16: at East Granby

10-20: WINDSOR LOCKS

10-23 at Granby

10-27: HMTCA

11-3: at Suffield

11-6: EAST GRANBY

Home matches at Stratton Brook in Simsbury. Meets begin at 4 p.m.