2020 NCCC fall tournaments

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no CIAC state tournaments this fall. But teams will participate in a post-season experience within their group or region, staying in their localized group to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. The North Central Connecticut Conference was split into two groups — NCCC East and NCCC West this fall. The field hockey teams are playing in the Central Connecticut Conference groups.

BOYS SOCCER

NCCC West tournament

Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seed

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed

Two semifinal losing teams

Round robin

Nov. 9, 11, 13

No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, schedule TBA

NCCC East tournament

Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seed

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed

Two semifinal losing teams

Round robin

Nov. 9, 11, 13

No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, schedule TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

NCCC West tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed

Two semifinal losing teams

Round robin

Nov. 9, 11, 13

No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, schedule TBA

NCCC East tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed

Two semifinal losing teams

Round robin

Nov. 9, 11, 13

No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, schedule TBA

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NCCC East tournament

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed

Third place, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed

NCCC West tournament

First round, Monday, Nov. 9

Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 5 seed

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11

Game 1 winner at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed

Third place, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed

CROSS COUNTRY

NCCC East

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Championship races at Bolton High. Boys, 2 p.m., girls, 2:45 p.m. Top 7 runners only

NCCC West

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Championship races at Winding Trails, Farmington. Boys, 2 p.m., girls, 2:45 p.m., Top 7 runners only