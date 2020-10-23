Another hat trick for Gibley as Avon improves to 7-0; Granby blanks Canton

AVON, Oct. 21, 2020 – For the third time in a season, Avon forward Meg Gibley scored three goals as the Falcon field hockey team remained undefeated with a 5-1 win over Farmington in CCC Region B action on Wednesday afternoon on the turf field at the high school.

Gibley has now scored a team-leading 10 goals in seven games for Avon (7-0). She is just the third player in the last 22 years to have three hat tricks (three goals) in a single game for Avon. Paige Deppe had three hat tricks in 2018 and Maddy Riccardi scored three or more goals three times in 2012.

Against Farmington, Kali Fontanella had a goal and two assists while Olivia Brown had a goal and one assist. Brown scored a goal in her second straight contest. Izzy Russo had two assists for Avon.

Goalie Katrina Frez made four saves in net to secure the victory. Caroline Connelly broke up the shutout bid with her lone goal for Farmington (1-4-1-1) in the third quarter. Avon swept the season series from the Indians, also winning 3-1 on opening day on October 1.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they visit Southington for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Avon 5, Farmington 1

At Avon

Farmington (1-4-1-1) 0 0 1 0 — 1

Avon (7-0) 1 2 1 1 — 5

Goals: Meg Gibley (A) 3, Olivia Brown (A), Kali Fontanella (A), Caroline Connelly (F); Assists: Fontanella (A), Izzy Russo (A) 2, Brown (A); Saves: Katerina Frez (A) 4, Ayan Mohomud and Kathleen Gombos (F) 17 combined

Granby 6, Canton 0

GRANBY, Oct. 21 – On Senior Night in Granby, the Bears (5-2) rolled to a big win over Canton under the lights. Lauren Roy and Avery Bryanton had two goals each for Granby while Maddie Gilmore and Anna Lombardo added single tallies. Canton slips to 3-4 on the year.

You can watch the game by clicking on the following link. https://youtu.be/dCpXMcdxnZs