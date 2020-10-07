Avon blanks Granby to remain undefeated; Falcon runners sweep Farmington

GRANBY, Oct. 7 – Izzy Russo scored her first goal of the year with 53 seconds left in the second period to lead the undefeated Avon High field hockey team to a 1-0 win over Granby Wednesday night in CCC Region B action.

Russo got the assist from Meg Gibley to get the game-winning goal. Falcon goalie Katrina Frez made eight saves in net to pick up her second shutout of the season.

Granby (1-2) had a 10-5 advantage in penalty corner opportunities. Bear goalie Ani Cachman made four stops in net.

Avon (4-0) returns to action next Tuesday when they host Simsbury (3-0), the only other undefeated team left in the region, on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field at AHS. Granby returns to action on Friday when they travel to Canton for a 4 p.m. start.

Avon 1, Granby 0

At Granby

Avon (4-0) 0 1 0 0 — 1

Granby (1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Izzy Russo (A); Assist: Meg Gilbey (A); Saves: Katrina Frez (A) 8, Ani Chapman (G) 4

CROSS COUNTRY

Avon sweeps Farmington

AVON, Oct. 7, 2020 – The Avon High boys cross country team had six of the top seven finishers and eight of the top 10 to beat rival Farmington, 17-45, at Fisher Meadows on Wednesday.

The race between the Avon High girls cross country team and Farmington was a bit closer but with four of the top six finishers, the Falcons prevailed, 23-34 to improve to 2-0 on the season in CCC Region B action.

Junior Jack Martin won the 3.1 mile race for Avon (2-0) with a time of 15:53.5, more than 40 seconds ahead of teammate Carver Morgan (16.35) in second place. Avon’s Lucas Hester was third in 17:07 followed by Farmington’s Charlie Driscoll (17:18) in fourth place. Avon’s Jevonte Eaves (17:19) was fifth.

Avon’s Marren Ek won the girls race in 20:42 with Farmington’s Elle Szczepanski taking second place in 20:59. Avon’s Gabrielle Richmond took third with a time of 21:12 with Farmington’s Anna Weygang taking fourth (21:20) and Avon’s Caroline McKeown (22:17) in fifth place.

Avon took six of the top seven spots in the boys junior varsity race with Nick Bailey winning the race.

The Falcons, who celebrated Senior Day before the meet, return to action next Wednesday when they race against New Britain at Stanley Quarter Park and return home to Fisher Meadows to face Lewis Mills on October 16.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 17, Farmington 45

At Avon

Results – Jack Martin (A) 15:53.5 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Carver Morgan (A) 16:35, 3. Lucas Hester (A) 17:07, 4. Charlie Driscoll (F) 17:18, 5. Jevonte Eaves (A) 17:19, 6. Rodrigo Portland (A) 17:20, 7. Nick Alphonso (A) 17:21, 8. Brendan Kelly(F) 17:25, 9. Mason Bussiere (A) 17:38, 10. Daniel Cuyler (A) 17:48

Records: Avon 2-0, Farmington 0-2

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 23, Farmington 34

At Avon

Results – Marren Ek (A) 20:42.13 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Ella Szczepanski (F) 20:59, 3. Gabrielle Richmond (A) 21:12, 4. Anna Weygang (F) 2:12, 5. Caroline McKeown (A) 22:17, 6. Autumn Wolf (A) 22:26, 7. Ilona Csoka (F) 22:40, 8. Sarah Lancaster (A) 22:46, 9. Hayley Luby (A) 23:03, 10. Carla Szczepanski (F) 23:10

Records: Avon 2-0, Farmington 1-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 6, New Britain 1

AVON, Oct. 6 – Anna Loveless had two goals while Cache Chisholm had a goal and three assists to lead the Avon High girls soccer team to their first win of the season Tuesday with a 6-1 win over New Britain in CCC Region B play.

Kathleen Casey, Isabel Lasota and Grace Merritt also scored for the Falcons (1-1-1). Tanyi Raiman and Jessica Thompson combined to make two saves. Two New Britain goalies made 10 saves in net while Adrianne Falenza scored for the Hurricanes (0-3).

Suffield 4, Canton 0

CANTON, Oct. 6 – Suffield (1-1) won their first game of the season with a shutout win over the Warriors on the turf field in Canton.

BOYS SOCCER

Suffield 2, Canton 0

SUFFIELD, Oct. 6 – A few days after scoring seven goals in a season-opening win against Windsor Locks, the Warriors (1-1) came up against a strong Suffield squad and were blanked, 2-0. Sam Potter and Alex Harfouch scored for Suffield (1-0-1). Jackson Heon made seven saves in net to earn the shutout for the Wildcats.