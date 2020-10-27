Avon booters rolls past Lewis Mills for third straight win.

BURLINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 – The Avon High boys soccer team received goals from three different players as the Falcons won their third straight game with a 3-1 victory over Lewis Mills on Tuesday in CCC Region B action.

Nate Tiffany scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season while Braden Gilbey scored his second goal in three games and Aidan Baghdassarian scored his first of the year. Thomas Keegan, Tiffany and Tyler Nyberg picked up assists for Avon, now 4-2-2.

Micheal Zelazny made four saves in net to pick up his second consecutive win.

With their second win in two days, Farmington (6-0) moved into first place in CCC Region B. Avon remains in a second place tie with Plainville and Bristol Eastern.

The Falcons return to action on Thursday when they face rival Farmington at Tunxis Meade Park at 4:45 p.m.

Avon 3, Lewis Mills 1

At Burlington

Avon (4-2-2) 2 1 — 3

Lewis Mills (0-6-3) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Nate Tiffany (A), Braden Gilbey (A), Aidan Baghdassarian (A), Scott Grouleau (LM); Assists: Thomas Keegan (A), Tiffany (A), Tyler Nyberg (A); Saves: Michael Zelazny (A) 4, Longolin (LM) 4

CCC Region B

Team GP W-L-T Pts Farmington 6 6-0 12 Plainville 7 5-2 10 Bristol Eastern 7 4-1-2 10 Avon 8 4-2-2 10 Southington 8 3-3-2 8 Bristol Central 7 2-4-1 5 Lewis Mills 9 0-6-3 3 New Britain 9 0-7-2 2

Two points for a win and one point for a tie

Tuesday’s results

Farmington 7, New Britain 1

Avon 3, Lewis Mills 1