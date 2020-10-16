Avon cross country teams remain undefeated with wins over New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Oct. 14, 2020 – With Avon’s top seven runners taking a day off to recover from previous events, the Falcon boys cross country team showed off their depth with a 18-45 victory over New Britain on Wednesday at Stanley Quarter Park in CCC Region B action.

Avon’s Daniel Cuyler won the 3.1-mile race in 18:21, beating teammate Nick Bailey by 13 seconds. New Britain’s Jacob Davis was third to lead the Hurricanes while Avon’s Tej Raman (18:41) and David Parry (18:49) rounded out the top five runners in the race.

New Britain doesn’t have a girls team so they forfeited to the Falcons, 15-50. Gabrielle Richmond and the Avon girls team ran at a slower pace in the boys race to get some work in. Richmond was the first Avon girl across the line in 26:16. Avon improves to 3-0 on the year.

In the boys junior varsity race, Avon’s Jake Tacinelli was the winner.

Avon was scheduled to host Lewis Mills at Fisher Meadows in Avon on Friday but that meet was postponed by the rain. It will be run on Friday, Oct. 23 at Fisher Meadows.

The Falcons return to action on Wednesday with a trip to face Southington on the road.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 18, New Britain 45

At New Britain

Top 10 results – 1. Daniel Cuyler (A) 18:21.03 for 3.1 miles at Stanley Quarter Park; 2. Nick Bailey (A) 18:34; 3. Jacob Davis (NB) 18:38, 4. Tej Raman (A) 18:41, 5. David Parry (A) 18:49, 6. Liam O’Dwyer (A) 19:10, 7. Cole Trautman (A) 19:12, 8. Tucker Beaudin (A) 19:36, 9. Randy Opoku (NB) 20:53, 10. Josh Davis (NB) 21:21

Records: Avon 3-0