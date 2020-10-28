Avon cross country teams take care of Plainville with a sweep

AVON, Oct. 28, 2020 – -Avon’s Marren Ek ran a personal-best time of 19:51 over 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows on a raw and chilly Wednesday afternoon to lead the undefeated Avon High girls cross country team to a 21-40 win over visiting Plainville in CCC Region B action.

The Avon High boys also remained undefeated with a 15-50 shutout of Plainville, putting seven runners across the finish line before the Blue Devils had their first runner finish the race.

Ek won her third race of the season as the Falcons (5-0) put seven runners in the top 10. Plainville freshman Gianna Rodriguez was second in 20:32 but she was followed by Avon’s Sarah Lancaster in third place (22:18) and Autumn Wolf (22:28) in fourth place.

Carver Morgan won his second dual meet of the season with a personal best time of 16:29 at Fisher Meadows to lead the Falcons (6-0). Morgan led from start to finish. Nick Alphonso finished second for Avon in 16:53 while Jevonte Eaves (16:56.4) nipped teammate Mason Bussiere by 0.4 of a second to finish third. Avon’s Rodrigo Portal finished fifth with a time of 17:03.

The final race of the regular season will be next Wednesday, Nov. 4, when the Falcons host Bristol Eastern. A post-season race among the CCC Region B teams will be run following the regular season at Stanley Quarter Park in New Britain on a date to be announced.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 15, Plainville 50

At Avon

Results – 1. Carver Morgan (A) 16:29.2 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Nick Alphonso (A) 16:53, 3. Jevonte Eaves (A) 16:56.4, 4. Mason Bussiere (A) 16:56.8, 5. Rodrigo Portal (A) 17:03, 6. David Parry (A) 17:11, 7. Tej Raman (A) 17:23, 8. Jeremy Courta (P) 17:26, 9. Nick Bailey(A) 17:29, 10. Daniel Cuyler (A) 17:37

Records: Avon 6-0

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 21, Plainville 40

At Avon

Results – 1. Marren Ek (A) 19:51.1 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Gianna Rodriguez (P) 20:32.6, 3. Sarah Lancaster (A) 22:18, 4. Autumn Wolf (A) 22:28, 5. Penley Giola (P) 22:41. 6. Haley Luby (A) 22:49, 7. Kelly Hayes (A) 24:11. 8. Sara Chute (A) 24:14, 9. Annabelle Alphonso (A) 24:37, 10. Vidya Rajahraman (A) 24:43

Records: Avon 5-0