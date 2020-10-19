Avon field hockey remain undefeated; Falcon spikers fall to Eastern

BURLINGTON, Oct. 19, 2020 – Meg Gibley had a goal and two assists and goalie Katrina Frez made four saves in net to lead the undefeated Avon High field hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Lewis Mills in CCC Region B play on Monday.

Gibley has scored a team-leading seven goals in six games while Frez and her defensive teammates secured their fourth shutout of the season.

Delia Hogan and Olivia Brown each scored their first goals of the season for the Falcons (6-0) while Sererna Slatas added a score. Avon had an 11-1 edge in penalty corner opportunities.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they host Farmington at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field at the high school. Mills (0-5-1) will host Farmington on Thursday in Burlington at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 4, Lewis Mills 0

At Burlington

Avon (6-0) 1 2 0 1 – 4

Lewis Mills (0-5-1) 0 0 0 0 – 0

Goals: Meg Gilbey (A), Delia Hogan (A), Serena Slatas (A), Olivia Brown (A); Assists: Gilbey (A) 2, Izzy Russo (A), Missy Blaha (A); Saves: Katrina Frez (A) 4, Elle Martin (LM) 17

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bristol Eastern 3, Avon 1

AVON, Oct. 19 – The Avon High girls volleyball team was able to grab game one of Monday’s CCC Region B showdown but the Lancers’ hitting was too much as Bristol Eastern remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory over the Falcons, 22-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22.

Zoe Love had a game-high 17 kills for Bristol Eastern (7-0) while teammate Sage Scarritt had 10. Leah Chipman had a game-high 42 assists.

Avon, which had their five-match winning streak snapped, was led by Jocelyn Powers with a team-high 18 assists and 13 digs. Skylar Blackinton had 14 digs while Katelyn Wankier had three blocks.

Kelli Raines and Eliza Jones each had six kills for the Falcons (5-2) while Wren Worth had five service aces and 13 digs.

Avon returns to action on Thursday when they host New Britain (1-5) beginning at 5 p.m.

Mills vs. Avon volleyball game online

With attendance limited due to schools trying to limit the spread of COVID-19, some schools are posting game footage online for parents and fans to view. Below is a link to Avon’s 3-0 win over Lewis Mills on Friday, October 8. Avon prevailed 25-21, 25-5 and 25-17.

https://youtu.be/FTjZHboQFOE

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon win over Plainville online

PLAINVILLE, Oct. 15 – Avon’s second win of the season is available online for viewing. The Falcons (2-3-1) beat Plainville on Thursday, Oct. 15 with goals from Anna Loveless, Elise Casey and Katelyn Cifaldi. For Loveless, it was her team-leading fourth goal of the season while Casey and Cifaldi scored for the first time this season.

https://youtu.be/boL-nmhQ7bM

BOYS SOCCER

Avon tie with Lewis Mills online

AVON, Oct. 8 – The second half of Avon’s 2-2 tie with Lewis Mills on the turf field outside the high school is available online. Nate Tiffany and Ryan Ricapto had goals for the Falcons.

Avon (1-2-2) returns to action on Thursday when they host New Britain at home beginning at 3:45 p.m.

https://youtu.be/OQ4_OHFR1zc