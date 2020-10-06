Avon field hockey, volleyball teams dominate; Canton runners sweep

AVON, Oct. 5, 2020 – Megan Gilbey scored three goals while Serena Slatas scored two to lead the undefeated Avon High field hockey team to a 7-2 win over Southington in CCC Group B action on Monday.

Missy Blaha and Kali Fontanella each added goals for the Falcons, now 3-0. Goalie Katrina Frez made four stops in net to earn the shutout.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Granby for a 7 p.m. game. You can watch the game live on YouTube from the comfort of your home on GMHS Sports.

Avon 7, Southington 2

At Avon

Southington (0-1-1) 0 1 0 1 — 2

Avon (3-0) 3 2 2 0 — 7

Goals: Megan Gilbey (A) 3, Serena Slatas (A) 2, Missy Blaha (A), Kali Fontanella (A), Maggie Ritchie (S) 2; Assists: Kendall Neamtz (A), Kerry Karlin (A) 2, Blaha (A), Gilbey (A) 2, Fontanella (A), Melania Coleman (S), Jillian Rohan (S); Saves: Abby Delagdo (S) 11, Katrina Frez (A) 4; Penalty corners: Avon 9-4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, New Britain 0

NEW BRITAIN, Oct. 5, 2020 – Kelli Raines had 10 kills and six serving aces while Skyler Blackinto had 11 kills and eight digs to lead the Avon High volleyball team to a 3-0 win over New Britain on Monday, 25-6, 28-26, 25-18.

Eliza Jones had nine kills for the Falcons while Olivia Evanko had 29 assists. Wren Worth had 11 digs and seven serving aces for Avon, now 2-1 on the year. For New Britain (1-2), Karolina Gierra had seven kills and Audrey Belliveau had 13 assists.

Avon will host their Senior Night ceremonies on Thursday when they host Lewis Mills at home beginning at 5 p.m.

Canton 3, HMTCA 0

CANTON, Oct. 5, 2020 – Emma Mates had five service aces and seven assists to lead the Canton High girls volleyball team to their first win of the season, 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17. HMTCA slips to 0-2. The Warriors are now 1-2.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton sweeps opener

WINDSOR LOCKS, Oct. 2 2020 – Canton had seven of the top 10 finishers as the boys cross country team opened the season with a 24-34 win over Windsor Locks. Sophomore Jack Dendinger led the way for the Warriors, finishing second in 17:09 over the 3.1 mile course. Junior Tom Purcell finished third in 18:10.

Canton won the girls race by forfeit, 15-50 so the Canton girls ran in the boys race. Julia Caputo was the top finisher among the girls, finishing ninth overall in 19:35 over 3.1 miles. Teams need at least five runners to score in a varsity meet.

Canton 23, Windsor Locks 34

At Windsor Locks

Top 10 finishers: Ryan Kittredge (WL) 17:01 for 3.1 miles at Windsor Locks, 2. Jack Dendinger (Ca) 17:09, 3. Tom Purcell (Ca) 18:10, 4. Logan Crow (WL) 18:24, 5. Keith Thomas (Ca) 18:33, 6. John Holowesko (Ca) 19:22, 7. Jaiden Taylor (WL) 20:10, 8. Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 20:16, 9. Julia Caputo (Ca) 19:35, 10. Chase Lashgari (Ca) 20:46

Top five girls: 1. Caputo (Ca) 19:35, 2. A. Taylor (WL) 21:42, 3. Morgan Babbitt (Ca) 22:45, 4. Grace First (Ca) 24:38, 5. Hannah Sevigny (Ca) 25:31

Boys records: Canton 1-0, Windsor Locks 0-1; Girls records: Canton 1-0, Windsor Locks 0-1