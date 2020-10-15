Avon remains undefeated with a 1-0 win over Canton

CANTON, Oct. 15, 2020 – Missy Blaha’s goal early in the second period lifted the undefeated Avon High field hockey team to a 1-0 win over Canton Thursday night under the lights in CCC Region B action.

Blaha scored her second goal of the season off assists from Meg Gibley – her team-leading fifth of the season – and Izzy Russo with 10:42 left in the first half.

Avon (5-0) had several opportunities with 15 shots on goal and 10 penalty corner opportunities. Canton goalie Sadie Barker made 14 stops in net for the Warriors (3-3).

Avon goalie Katrina Frez made seven saves to earn her third shutout of the season.

It was the first game between the former rivals since 2013 when Avon left the North Central Connecticut Conference for the Central Connecticut Conference. Avon has won 11 of the last 13 games, going 11-1-1 in that span.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAC developed regional groups to limit travel around the state. Canton and Granby were placed into the CCC Region B group.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they travel to Lewis Mills while Canton returns to action next Wednesday with a trip to play Granby under the lights at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast over Granby’s YouTube channel unless there is rain.

Avon 1, Canton 0

At Canton

Avon (5-0) 0 1 0 0 — 1

Canton (3-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Missy Blaha (A); Assists: Meg Gibley (A), Izzy Russo (A); Saves: Sadie Barker (Ca) 14, Katrina Frez (A) 7; Penalty corners: Avon, 10-4; Shots on goal: Avon 15-7

CC Region B

Team Record Avon 5-0 Simsbury 4-0 Granby 3-2 Canton 3-3 Southington 0-2-2 Farmington 0-4-1-1 Lewis Mills 0-4-1

Wednesday’s results

Simsbury 4, Lewis Mills 0

Canton 2, Southington 0

Granby 1, Farmington 0, OT

Thursday’s results

Avon 1, Canton 0

Friday’s game

Farmington at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

Southington at Granby, 7 p.m.