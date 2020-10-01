Avon runners race to victory on opening day; AHS stickers top Farmington, 3-1

BRISTOL, Oct. 1, 2020 – The Avon High boys cross country team had eight runners in the top 10 as the Falcons won their season-opening dual meet with a 24-37 victory over Bristol Central at Rockwell Park. It was the first day of competition for high school athletes since last March when sports was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire spring sports season was lost.

Avon (1-0) was led by Jack Martin, who finished second with a time of 18:05 over the 3.1 mile course. Martin took a tumble around the one mile mark and fell into fourth place but he battled back to finish second. Carver Morgan was fourth for the Falcons with a time of 18:15 while Rodrigo Portal was fifth in 19:17.

Bristol Central’s Nate DeAngelo won the race with a course record time of 16:33.69, breaking the previous record by 20 seconds.

Avon (1-0) won the girls race as well with a 24-37 victory. Avon’s Mareen Ek finised second behind Bristol Central’s Natalia Polielarz, who won the race in 21:42. Avon’s Gabrielle Richmond took fourth, teammate Sarah Lancaster finished in fifth place with Caroline McKewon finishing sixth.

In the junior varsity race, Avon swept the top 14 places with freshman Owen White winning the race.

Avon 24, Bristol Central 37

At Bristol

Results: Nate DeAngelo (BC) 16:33.69 for 3.1 miles at Rockwell Park, 2. Jack Martin (A) 18:05, 3. Frank Porrini (BC) 18:08, 4. Carver Morgan (A) 18:15; 5. Rodrigo Portal (A) 19:17, 6. Nick Alphonso (A) 19:24; 7. Mason Bussiere (A) 19:33, 8. David Perry (A) 19:35, 9. Jevonte Eaves (A) 19:43, 10. Tej Ramon (A) 19:50

Records: Avon 1-0, Bristol Central 0-1

Martin to race in New Jersey

AVON – Avon’s Jack Martin and Carver Morgan will be competing in the Garden State Track Club’s High School Fall Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 10 in New Jersey. The series is designed to give top high school athletes a highly competitive meet during the COVID-19 pandemic when competition is being reduced to help stay safe. The meet will be live streamed on MileSplit NJ.

Course record win by Davis

WINDSOR, Oct. 1 – At Northwest Park, Simsbury freshman Luke Davis shattered the course record by 14 seconds to help lead the Trojans boys cross country team to a season-opening 16-47 win over Windsor. Davis won the race with a record time of 16:25.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 3, Farmington 1

FARMINGTON, Oct. 1. – Kali Fontanella had three goals to lift the Avon High field hockey team to a 3-1 season-opening victory over rival Farmington on the turf at FHS. Sereno Slatas, Meg Gibley and Kerry Kartin each had assists for the Falcons (1-0).

Goalie Katrina Frez made three stops in net for Avon to earn the win. Delaney Dopp scored for the Indians (0-1) while Ayan Mohamud and Kathleen Gombos combined to make three saves in goal for Farmington. Avon held a 6-2 edge in penalty corners.

Simsbury 2, Granby 1

GRANBY, Oct. 1 – Email Montgomery ripped a shot from 10 yards out into the goal with 10:43 left in regulation to lift the Simsbury field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Granby in the season opener for both teams. Haley Kaczka tied the game with 11:55 remaining for Granby.

Game video

Canton 1, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Oct. 1 — The Warriors opened the season with a shutout win over the Spartans in Burlington.

VOLLEYBALL

Bristol Central 3, Avon 2

BRISTOL, Oct. 1 – In a close match, Bristol Central outlasted defending Class L champion Avon, 3-2, in the season opening match for both schools.

The Rams prevailed 24-26, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9. Avon was led by senior Ellie Powers with 12 kills and 13 digs while senior Eliza Jones had nine kills and three blocks. Sophomore Katelyn Wankier had six kills and five blocks for the Falcons (0-1) while sophomore Olivia Evanko had 18 assists. Wren Worth played solid defense with 22 digs.

The Falcons host arch-rival Farmington on Friday at 5 p.m. in their home opener.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avon 1, Bristol Central 1

AVON, Oct. 1 – Senior Cache Chisholm had a goal late in the second half as the Avon High girls soccer team opened the season with a 1-1 tie with Bristol Central on the turf field at the high school. Rachel Wygant scored for the Rams to give the Central a one-goal lead at halftime. Avon goalie Tanvi Raman made three saves in net.

Granby 2, Suffield 1

GRANBY, Oct. 1 – Senior Sophie Zacchera scored in the first minute of the game while teammate Addy Earl added a second goal to lead the Granby girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Suffield.

Game video (Begins at 1:53)

Lewis Mills 6, Plainville 1

Simsbury 3, Windsor 0