Avon spikers dominates Plainville for fifth straight win

AVON, Oct. 15, 2020 – Olivia Evanko helped get the Avon High offense up and running on Thursday night. Evanko had a team-high 10 assists, four serving aces and five digs to help the Avon girls volleyball win their fifth straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Plainville, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-17.

The Falcons (5-1) dominated from start to finish. Skyler Blackinton had a team-high 12 kills while Kelli Raines added seven kills and seven serving aces. Jocee Powers had five assists and five serving aces. Plainville (0-6) is still searching for their first win of the season.

Avon gets a challenge on Monday when they host undefeated Bristol Eastern (5-0) in a CCC Region B contest beginning at 5:30 p.m.

It’s the first of two games next week for the Falcons, who host New Britain on Thursday night.