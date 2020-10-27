Avon spikers sweep Mills; Simsbury hands Conard first loss of year

BURLINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 – For the second straight match, Avon’s Kelli Raines got the job done putting spikes down onto the floor for points. Raines had a career-high 14 kills for the second consecutive match to lead the Falcons to a 3-0 victory over Lewis Mills Monday night in CCC Region B play, 25-19, 25-21-25-19.

Raines also had 14 digs to help the Falcons (7-2). Katelyn Wankier had seven kills and a block while Olivia Evanko had five kills and a block. Joceyln Power had 32 assists and one service ace for Avon while Wren Worth had 13 digs and two serving aces.

Lewis Mills slips to 1-8 on the season. Avon returns to action at Farmington on Thursday night.

Simsbury 3, Conard 2

SIMSBURY, Oct. 26 – Brenna Piller had 50 assists and Maddie Shiman had 16 kills as the Simsbury High girls volleyball team handed Conard their first loss of the season in a 3-2 marathon on Monday night in a CCC Region A contest.

Simsbury (8-1) won the first two games of the match, 25-20 and 25-20 before Conard rallied to tie the match with a 27-25 win and a 25-20 decision. In the deciding game 5, Simsbury prevailed, 15-8 for their fourth straight win.

The victory avenges a 3-0 sweep by Conard over Simsbury on Oct. 8. Kate Winkleblack had 43 digs for the Trojans while Ashley Heinrich had 29 digs and 12 kills. Morgan Kopper added 19 kills while Faye Kapliski had 10 kills and four blocks. Jolie Monier-Williams also had eight kills for Simsbury.

Conard (7-1) was led by Kallie Guerraz with 15 kills and six digs while Nyssa Park had 40 assists and 16 digs.