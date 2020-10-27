Avon stickers top Southington for eighth straight win

SOUTHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 – Goalie Katrina Frez made six saves in net for her fifth shutout of the season as the Avon High girls field hockey team remained undefeated with a 3-0 win over Southington in CCC Region B action Tuesday.

The Falcons have won eight straight games to begin the COVID-19 shortened campaign – their best start to a season since winning their first 13 games in 2011. It’s Avon’s longest winning streak since capturing 11 straight during the 2015 season.

Megan Gilbey scored her team-leading 11th goal and had an assist while Kerry Karlin and Missy Blaha also scored for the Falcons.

Avon will be challenged coming down the stretch with three of their final four games against Granby and Simsbury, teams that have a combined record of 13-3.

The Falcons return to action on Wednesday when they host Granby (6-2) at 3:45 p.m. at the high school. Avon has two games with Simsbury (7-1) next week on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Holden Field in Simsbury and on Friday, Nov. 8 at home.

The Central Connecticut Conference’s postseason experience will have the top four teams in Region B face off with the top seed facing the No. 4 seed and the No. 2 and No. 3 seed facing each other in a semifinal contest. The two winners will play for the championship with the two losing teams playing a consolation game.

CCC Region B standings

Teams GP W-L-T-OT Pts Avon 8 8-0 16 Simsbury 8 7-1 14 Granby 8 6-2 12 Canton 9 4-5 8 Farmington 9 2-5-1-1 6 Southington 8 0-6-2 2 Lewis Mills 9 0-8-1 1 Two points for a win and one point for a tie or OT loss



Remaining Avon games

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Granby, 3:45 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: @Simsbury, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6: Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.