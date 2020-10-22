Canton, Avon volleyball team secure victories

HARTFORD, Oct. 14 – Sophia Mates had five kills while Caitlyn Horvath had three kills and five service aces as the Canton High girls volleyball team won their second match of the season with a 3-0 win over Hartford Magnet Trinity Catholic Academy (HMTCA) on Wednesday night.

The Warriors (2-6) beat HMTCA, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-18 and snapped a four-match losing streak in the process. HMTCA remains winless at 0-7 in a NCCC West region contest.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday, Oct. 28 when they visit SMSA in Hartford.

Avon 3, New Britain 0

AVON, Oct. 15 – Kelli Raines had 14 kills and six digs as the Avon High girls volleyball team got back on the winning track with a 3-0 sweep over New Britain in a CCC B Region contest on Thursday.

The Falcons (6-2) outlasted the Hurricanes, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-9 to win for the sixth time in the last seven matches.

Skyler Blackinton had 13 kills and 12 digs while Jocelyn Powers had a game-high 23 assists and three serving aces. Wren Worth had 11 digs and three serving aces for the Falcons. New Britain slips to 2-6 on the season.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they visit Lewis Mills.

Simsbury 3, Hall 0

SIMSBURY, Oct. 22 – Ashley Heinrich had 12 kills and 15 digs as Simsbury swept Hall, 3-0 on Senior Night. Maddie Shiman had 10 kills and six digs for the Trojans (5-1), who won their third straight match. Simsbury visits Enfield on Friday night.