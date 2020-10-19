Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Canton booters blank East Granby for 4th straight win; Granby sweeps CHS spikers – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

High School

Canton booters blank East Granby for 4th straight win; Granby sweeps CHS spikers

Wells Tanner (11) and Jackson Miner (24) celebrate after Canton’s second goal Monday in East Granby. (Courtesy Creative Digital Concepts)

EAST GRANBY, Oct. 19 – Jackson Miner and Wells Tanner each scored a goal to lead the Canton High boys soccer team to their fourth straight win on Monday with a 2-0 victory over East Granby in NCCC West action.

With about seven minutes gone in the game, Ty Aleksa fed Miner with a long ball that led to a breakaway and Miner beat the goalie for a 1-0 lead and his team-leading nine goal of the season.

Canton (5-1) added to their lead in the second half when Miner fed Wells Tanner with a pass at the top of the penalty area. Tanner got his shot through a group of three defenders and beat the goalie for a 2-0 lead about seven minutes into the second half.

Goalie Jack Biskupiak and his defensive teammates earned the shutout.

Fans can watch a video of the game on YouTube.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they travel to Windsor Locks for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Granby 3, Canton 0
GRANBY, Oct. 19 – Mackenzie Archangelo and Michaela Keen played well but undefeated Granby was too strong as the Bears swept Canton 25-5, 25-21, 25-8 in NCCC West region play on Monday. Lalia Cowou had four kills for Granby (6-0), The Warriors slip to 1-6.

You can watch a broadcast of the game by the Granby Sports team with the varsity match beginning at 1:24 in the video. https://youtu.be/Ar_W4lrCYQo?t=5012

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy for a match.

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in High School