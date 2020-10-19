Canton booters blank East Granby for 4th straight win; Granby sweeps CHS spikers

EAST GRANBY, Oct. 19 – Jackson Miner and Wells Tanner each scored a goal to lead the Canton High boys soccer team to their fourth straight win on Monday with a 2-0 victory over East Granby in NCCC West action.

With about seven minutes gone in the game, Ty Aleksa fed Miner with a long ball that led to a breakaway and Miner beat the goalie for a 1-0 lead and his team-leading nine goal of the season.

Canton (5-1) added to their lead in the second half when Miner fed Wells Tanner with a pass at the top of the penalty area. Tanner got his shot through a group of three defenders and beat the goalie for a 2-0 lead about seven minutes into the second half.

Goalie Jack Biskupiak and his defensive teammates earned the shutout.

Fans can watch a video of the game on YouTube.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they travel to Windsor Locks for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granby 3, Canton 0

GRANBY, Oct. 19 – Mackenzie Archangelo and Michaela Keen played well but undefeated Granby was too strong as the Bears swept Canton 25-5, 25-21, 25-8 in NCCC West region play on Monday. Lalia Cowou had four kills for Granby (6-0), The Warriors slip to 1-6.

You can watch a broadcast of the game by the Granby Sports team with the varsity match beginning at 1:24 in the video. https://youtu.be/Ar_W4lrCYQo?t=5012

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy for a match.