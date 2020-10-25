Canton dominates Windsor Locks to move into first place in NCCC West

WINDSOR LOCKS, Oct. 23, 2020 – Spencer Mix had two goals and an assist while teammate Ty Aleksa added two goals as the Canton High boys soccer team moved into first place in NCCC West region with a 7-2 win over Windsor Locks Friday afternoon.
The Warriors (6-1) have a one-point lead over Suffield (5-0-1) to lead NCCC West. Canton hosts Suffield in a big game on Wednesday night beginning at 6 p.m. The Wildcats beat Canton, 2-0, earlier this month.
Jackson Miner scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season while Connor Clement and Ryan Weller also scored for the Warriors. Loudon Abbott had two assists and spent time in goal. Abbott and Nick Morabito made four saves in net.
Canton swept the season series with the Raiders, beating Windsor Locks, 7-1 on October 3 in the season opener for both teams. Canton is undefeated in their last six games with the Raiders, going 4-0-2.
Canton 7, Windsor Locks 2
At Windsor Locks
Canton (6-1) 4 3 — 7
Windsor Locks (3-3-1) 0 2 — 2
Goals: Ty Aleksa (Ca) 2, Spencer Mix (Ca) 2, Jackson Miner (Ca), Connor Clement (Ca), Ryan Weller (Ca), Joe Sisum (WL), Seb Torres (WL); Assists: Mix (Ca), R. Weller (Ca), Griffin Weller (Ca), London Abbott (Ca) 2; Saves: Nick Morabito (Ca) and Abbott (Ca) 4; M.J. Perry (WL) 17
2020 NCCC West region
|Team
|GP
|W-L-T
|Pts
|Canton
|7
|6-1
|12
|Suffield
|6
|5-0-1
|11
|Granby
|8
|5-2-1
|11
|Windsor Locks
|7
|3-3-1
|7
|East Granby
|7
|2-4-1
|5
|SMSA
|7
|2-5
|4
|HMTCA
|7
|0-7
|0
|Two points for a win, one point for a tie
Upcoming games
Tuesday’s game
Granby at East Granby
Wednesday, October 28
Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Suffield at HMTCA
Windsor Locks at Granby, 6 p.m.
Friday’s game
Canton at SMSA (Dillon Stadium), 3:45 p.m.