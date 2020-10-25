Canton dominates Windsor Locks to move into first place in NCCC West

WINDSOR LOCKS, Oct. 23, 2020 – Spencer Mix had two goals and an assist while teammate Ty Aleksa added two goals as the Canton High boys soccer team moved into first place in NCCC West region with a 7-2 win over Windsor Locks Friday afternoon.

The Warriors (6-1) have a one-point lead over Suffield (5-0-1) to lead NCCC West. Canton hosts Suffield in a big game on Wednesday night beginning at 6 p.m. The Wildcats beat Canton, 2-0, earlier this month.

Jackson Miner scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season while Connor Clement and Ryan Weller also scored for the Warriors. Loudon Abbott had two assists and spent time in goal. Abbott and Nick Morabito made four saves in net.

Canton swept the season series with the Raiders, beating Windsor Locks, 7-1 on October 3 in the season opener for both teams. Canton is undefeated in their last six games with the Raiders, going 4-0-2.

Canton 7, Windsor Locks 2

At Windsor Locks

Canton (6-1) 4 3 — 7

Windsor Locks (3-3-1) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Ty Aleksa (Ca) 2, Spencer Mix (Ca) 2, Jackson Miner (Ca), Connor Clement (Ca), Ryan Weller (Ca), Joe Sisum (WL), Seb Torres (WL); Assists: Mix (Ca), R. Weller (Ca), Griffin Weller (Ca), London Abbott (Ca) 2; Saves: Nick Morabito (Ca) and Abbott (Ca) 4; M.J. Perry (WL) 17

2020 NCCC West region

Team GP W-L-T Pts Canton 7 6-1 12 Suffield 6 5-0-1 11 Granby 8 5-2-1 11 Windsor Locks 7 3-3-1 7 East Granby 7 2-4-1 5 SMSA 7 2-5 4 HMTCA 7 0-7 0 Two points for a win, one point for a tie

Upcoming games

Tuesday’s game

Granby at East Granby

Wednesday, October 28

Suffield at Canton, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Suffield at HMTCA

Windsor Locks at Granby, 6 p.m.

Friday’s game

Canton at SMSA (Dillon Stadium), 3:45 p.m.