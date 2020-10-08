Canton tops Farmington field hockey, 1-0; Avon spikers win 3rd straight

FARMINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 – Leightyn Antarsh scored her first goal of the season Thursday to lift the Canton High field hockey team to a 1-0 win over Farmington in CCC Region B action.

Antarsh scored off an assist from Ellie Bahre with 12:30 remaining in the second period. Canton goalie Sadie Barker made four saves in net to earn his second shutout of the season.

Canton (2-1) enjoyed a 10-4 edge in shots on goal and a 9-2 advantage in penalty corner opportunities. Farmington slips to 0-3-1 on the season.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they host Granby at 4 p.m. on the turf field in Canton.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Lewis Mills 0

AVON, Oct. 8 – On Senior Day, Kelli Raines had eight kills and eight serving aces as the Avon High girls volleyball team won their third straight game with a 25-21, 25-5, 25-17 spanking of Lewis Mills on Thursday in CCC Region B play.

Skylar Blackinton had five kills and 12 digs for the Falcons (3-1) while Wren Worth had four serving aces and nine digs. Olivia Evanko had 19 assists with teammate Katelyn Wankier playing solid defense with four blocks along with three kills.

Avon returns to action when they travel to face Southington (3-1) on Tuesday on the road.

CROSS COUNTRY

Canton splits with Granby

SIMSBURY, Oct. 6 – Granby had five of the top seven runners to outrun Canton, 25-35, in NCCC cross country action on Tuesday at Stratton Brook Park. Jack Dendinger and Thomas Purcell raced to the top two spots in the race, respectively but the Bears took the next five slots in the race to secure the win. Dendinger beat Purcell by 1:04 to earn the dual meet win.

In the girls race, Canton’s Julia Caputo got her second dual meet win of the season as the Warriors had four of the top seven runners in the race to earn a 24-31 victory. Caputo won the girls race by over a minute and a half with a time of 22:05 over the 3.1 mile course.

Canton returns to action on Friday when they host HMTCA (Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy) at Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Granby 25, Canton 35

At Simsbury

Results – Jack Dendinger (Ca) 18:36 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Thomas Purcell (Ca) 19:40, 3. Nicholas Boyd (G) 19:48, 4. Charles Attianese (G) 20:04, 5. Daniel Owen (G) 20:08, 6. Ben Gottsche (G) 20:08, 7. Anthony Canella (G) 20:13, 8. Keith Thomas (Ca) 20:23, 9. Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 20:49, 10. John Holowesko (Ca) 20:51

Records: Canton 1-1

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 24, Granby 31

At Simsbury

Results – 1. Julia Caputo (Ca) 22:05 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park; 2. Morgan Babbitt (Ca) 23:46, 3. Isabel Gravlin (G) 25:09, 4. Molly Laird (G) 25:16, 5. Grace First (Ca) 25:55, 6. Evelyn Brooke (G) 27:16, 7. Hannah Sevigny (Ca) 27:27, 8. Avery Flint (G) 28:02, 9. Becca Lagonigro (Ca) 28:28, 10. Katherine Benoit (G) 28:40

Records: Canton 2-0