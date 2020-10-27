Crushers still looking for their first win of baseball season

CANTON, Oct. 25, 2020 – The Canton Crushers are still looking for their first win of the season. They hope to find it in the Connecticut Fall Baseball League playoffs on Saturday.

The Crushers didn’t play this summer when the Tri-State Baseball League decided not play due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Canton jumped at the chance to play in the new Connecticut Fall Baseball League in September.

The Crushers scored a season-high eight runs on Saturday but also gave up a season-high 14 runs in a 14-8 loss at Bowdoin Field to the Southington co-op team – a mix of players from three Connecticut Twilight League teams (Bristol Knights, New Britain Hurricanes and the Southington Aftershock).

On Sunday, the River Valley Orioles, a mix of players from the Newington Indians and the Newington-based Elmer’s Angels of the Connecticut Twilight League, allowed just five hits and struck out nine Canton batters in a 7-2 victory, also at Bowdoin Field.

That left Canton with an 0-7 record but all six teams in the league are part of the playoffs and the Crushers face No. 3 seed South Windsor Phillies (4-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Community Field in Litchfield. The winner of the contest advances to the semifinals against No. 2 seed Great Falls Gators (5-2).

In Saturday’s loss to Southington co-op, Canton rapped out 12 hits led by third baseman Luke Gryniuk, who was 3-for-5 with a double. Jim Spirito had a single and a double while Jake Bryant, Andrew Bilings and shortstop Ben Sullivan had two singles each. Catcher Jeff Mulhall also had a single.

Spirito took the loss on the mound.

Southington was led by Tyler Pelletier, who was 5-for-7 with four RBI and three runs while Dan Daly drove in two runs. Howard Rebhun picked up the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and allowing just three runs.

On Sunday against the Orioles, Spirito, Chet Werner, Pat Gilling and Nick Micharczyk each had singles. Gryniuk had a double. For River Valley, pitcher Mike Lord went the distance, pitching eight innings and striking out nine Canton batters.

Will Ramos had a double for the Orioles while Dan Fodarski had three hits.

2020 Connecticut Fall League

Team W-L RF RA River Valley Orioles (Newington) 5-1 30 7 Great Falls Gators (Lakeville) 5-2 44 6 South Windsor Phillies 4-2 33 26 Southington co-op (KHA) 3-4 24 41 Great Barrington (MA) Millers 3-4 24 33 Canton Crushers 0-7 20 68

Single-elimination playoffs

Saturday, Oct. 31

First round

Canton vs. South Windsor, 11 a.m. at Community Field, Litchfield

Great Barrington vs. Southington

Semifinals

Canton/South Windsor winner vs. Great Falls at Community Field, 1 p.m.

Great Barrington/Southington winner vs River Valley



Date TBA

Championship game

Two semifinal winners