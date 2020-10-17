Dendinger, Caputo race to victories as Canton sweeps East Granby

EAST GRANBY, October 15, 2020 – Canton’s Jack Dendinger beat teammate Tommy Purcell by more than a minute and the Warriors had six of the first seven runners across the finish line as the Canton High boys cross country team beat East Granby Thursday, 19-49 in NCCC West region action.

Canton’s Julia Caputo won her fourth race in five attempts this fall to lead the Canton girls cross country team to a 23-32 victory over East Granby at East Granby Farms.

It’s the midway point of this COVID-19 pandemic-shortened cross-country season with teams staying in local groups to reduce travel time and conducting just dual meets to minimize contact to help the students stay safe. Canton and five other teams from the NCCC are in the NCCC West region.

Canton will run additional dual meets against Granby, Suffield, East Granby, Windsor Locks and HMTCA (Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy) in the next two weeks to close out the regular season.

Dendinger earned his third dual meet win of the season with a winning time of 18:26 over the 3.1 mile course at East Granby Farms. Purcell was second with teammates John Holowesko (21:03), J.R. Rottkamp (21:090) and Liam O’Donnell (21:20) rounding out the top five runners in the race.

The Warriors improved to 3-2 on the season. Canton dropped a 19-36 decision to undefeated Suffield at their home course at Stratton Brook Park in Simsbury earlier this week as the Wildcats took four of the top six spots in the race. Dendinger was the top runner for the Warriors in fourth place with a time of 18:36.

Solid runs from Hannah Sevigny and Becca Lagoniro, who each finished ahead of East Granby’s fourth runner, lifted the Canton girls (4-1) to the victory. Caputo easily won her fourth race of the season with teammate, Morgan Babbitt, finishing second in 23:35.

East Granby’s Ashley Capiello was third with teammate Jamum Belliveau finishing fourth but Canton took three of the next four spots to secure the win. Neve Maraugh was fifth for the Warriors with Sevigny and Lagornio, taking seventh and eighth place, respectively.

The Canton girls dropped their first race of the season on Tuesday in a 24-31 loss to Suffield with Emily Brydges becoming the first girl to beat Caputo this season. Brydges won the race at Stratton Brook in 20:53 with Caputo finishing second, 15 seconds off the pace.

The Warriors return to action on Tuesday when they host Windsor Locks at Stratton Brook Park.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 19, East Granby 49

At East Granby

Top 10 results – Jack Dendinger (Ca) 18:26 for 3.1 miles at East Granby, Tommy Purcell (Ca) 19:32, John Holowesko (Ca) 21:03, J.R. Rottkamp (Ca) 21:09, Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 21:20, Sean Miscikoski (Ca) 21:21, Erik Bade (EG) 21:38, Nick Benedetti (Ca) 22:06, Sreekar Patti (EG) 22:06, Chase Lashgari (Ca) 22:31

Records: Canton 3-2, East Granby 0-3

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 23, East Granby 32

At East Granby

Top 10 results – Julia Caputo (Ca) 20:45 for 3.1 miles at East Granby, Morgan Babbitt (Ca) 23:35, Ashley Capiello (EG) 24:39, Jamum Belliveau (EG) 25:41, Neve Marraugh (Ca) 26:31, Melina Betts (EG) 26:37, Hannah Sevigney (Ca) 27:05, Becca Lagoniro (Ca) 27:15; Taylor Hayes (EG) 29:27, Lauren McKinnon (EG)

Records: Canton 4-1, East Granby 0-3