In two days, Avon booters score nine goals, pick up two victories

BRISTOL, Oct. 23, 2020 – It’s been two strong days for sophomore Nate Tiffany and the Avon High boys soccer team. In two days, Tiffany has scored four goals and the Falcons have outscored their opponents by a 9-0 margin to win back-to-back contests.

Tiffany scored two goals and teammate Thomas Keenan had two assists as the Avon shutout Bristol Central on Friday, 2-0, in a CCC B region contest. The Falcons (3-2-2) blanked New Britain on Thursday in Avon by a 7-0 score.

Goalie Michael Zelazny made eight saves in net against Bristol Central (2-2-1) to earn the shutout for the Falcons. The win puts Avon into a three-way tie for first place in CCC B region with Farmington (4-0) and Bristol Eastern (3-1-2). All three teams have earned eight points so far this season.

On Thursday, Tiffany had two goals in the win over New Britain (0-6-2). Keenan had another two assists in the game along with a goal of his own. Zelazny, Lucas Monteiro, Ian Nevins and freshman Braden Gilbey also added goals for Avon. Aidan McKeown had two saves in net to earn the shutout for Avon.

It was the first varsity goals for Monteiro, a sophomore, and Gilbey.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Lewis Mills for a 3:45 p.m. start.

Avon 2, Bristol Central 0

At Bristol

Avon (3-2-2) 0 2 — 2

Bristol Central (2-2-1) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Nate Tiffany (A) 2; Assists: Thomas Keenan (A) 2; Saves: Michael Zelazny (A) 8, Hennessey (BC) 7; Shots on goal: Avon, 11-8; Corner kicks: Avon 4-2

Avon 7, New Britain 0

At Avon

New Britain (0-6-2) 0 0 — 0

Avon (2-2-2) 2 5 — 7

Goals: Nate Tiffany (A) 2, Thomas Keenan (A), Michael Zelazny (A), Lucas Monteiro (A), Ian Nevins (A), Braden Gilbey (A); Saves: Aidan McKeown (A) 2, Max Szczepanik (NB) 6

CCC Region B

Team GP W-L-T Pts Farmington 4 4-0 8 Bristol Eastern 6 3-1-2 8 Avon 7 3-2-2 8 Southington 7 2-3-2 6 Bristol Central 5 2-2-1 5 Lewis Mills 7 0-4-3 3 New Britain 8 0-6-2 2 Two points for a win and one point for a tie