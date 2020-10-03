Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Late goal lifts Avon into tie with Bristol Eastern in season opener – The Collinsville Press
Boys Soccer

Late goal lifts Avon into tie with Bristol Eastern in season opener

Avon’s Nate Tiffany (18, left) scored his first varsity goal with 54 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Avon to a 2-2 tie with Bristol Eastern on Saturday, Eastern’s Brandon Gregor (19, right)  tries to track it down, too.

AVON, Oct. 3, 2020 – Junior Nathan Tiffany made his first-ever varsity goal even more meaningful. Tiffany scored after a pass from Ryan Ricapito with 54 seconds left in the game to lift the Avon High boys soccer team to a 2-2 tie with Bristol Eastern Saturday in the season-opening game for both schools on the turf field at the high school.

It was Senior Day for the Falcons, too as the team’s 13 seniors were recognized before the game with their parents. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to honor the seniors before games could be cancelled.

Avon was scheduled to play Bristol Central on Thursday and was in the parking lot at the school when the game was called off. Central scrimmaged Farmington on Sept. 26 and a player from Farmington had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bristol Press. Central will be required to quarantine until Oct. 11, the Bristol Press reported.

Farmington also postponed their scheduled game on Saturday against Avon.

With their opponents on the sideline, Avon and Eastern arranged to face each other in the season opener for both schools.

Avon’s Thomas Keegan (14, left) and Bristol Eastern’s Adam Borry (right) fight for a head ball during Saturday’s CCC B region contest in Avon. The two teams battled to a 2-2 tie.

Eastern took a 1-0 lead with 11:22 remaining in the first half on a goalie from Elijah Parent from about 15 yards away that beat Avon goalie Nate Diloreto to his right side.

Less than 10 minutes to the second half, Tyler Nyberg scored to tie the game for Avon only to see Eastern’s Nate Fries give the visiting Lancers a 2-1 lead with 28 minutes remaining.

“We created many more chances but we were thwarted by (Bristol Eastern goalie Jack Noyes) several times,” Avon High head coach David Zlatin said. Noyes will be attending the University of Hartford next year.

Strong midfield play from Thomas Keenan, Lucas Monteiro and Nyberg helped Avon keep pressure on the Lancers.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they challenge New Britain at Willow Brook Park beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 2, Bristol Eastern 2
At Avon
Bristol Eastern (0-0-1)      1  1  — 2
Avon (0-0-1)                       0  2  — 2
Goals: Eastern — Elijah Parent 54:51, Nate Fries 62:03; Avon – Tyler Nyber 54:51, Nate Tiffany (Ryan Ricapito) 79:06; Saves: Jack Noyes (BE) 7, Nate Diloreto (A) 3; Shots: Avon, 11-8; Corner kicks: Bristol Eastern 4-2

2020 Boys Soccer
CCC B group

Team CCC B Group
Plainville 1-0
New Britain 0-0-2
Avon 0-0-1
Bristol Eastern 0-0-1
Southington 0-0-1
Lewis Mills 0-1-1
Farmington 0-0
Bristol Central 0-0

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

