River Valley blanks Crushers in Fall Baseball League action

NEWINGTON, Oct. 10, 2020 – Pitcher Ryan Erickson struck out five over seven innings to lead the River Valley Orioles to a 7-0 victory over the Canton Crushers on Saturday in Connecticut Fall Baseball League action at Newington High School.

Carter Marshall had three hits for the Orioles, a blend of the Elmer’s Angels and league champion Arch II Indians from the Connecticut Twilight League this past summer. Don Fodalski added two hits for River Valley (2-1).

The Crushers (0-5) were led by Taylor Riley, Jim Spirito and Pat Gilliane with doubles. Nick Michanczyk had two singles for Canton. Riley went the distance on the mound, striking out five.

Canton returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Rotary Field in South Windsor to face the first place Phillies (3-1) beginning at 2 p.m.

The Crushers close out the regular season on Oct. 24 when they travel to Community Field in Litchfield to face the Great Falls Gators.

Phillies 10, Canton 3

The Phillies beat the Crushers for the second time in four weeks at Bowdoin Field on Oct. 4 as Tommy Slane and Dorin Tanasi each had three hits.

Jeff Mulhall, Chet Warner, James Michanczyk, Jim Spirito and Nick Michanczyk each had hits for Canton in the game. Jake Bryant took the loss on the mound for the Crushers.

Millers 12, Canton 3

Great Barrington, Mass., handed Canton their third loss of the year in the Connecticut Fall Baseball League on Sept. 27 at Bowdoin Field.

2020 Connecticut Fall Baseball League

As of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

Team W-L Pct. South Windsor Phillies 3-1 .750 Great Barrington Millers 3-1 .750 Great Falls Gators 4-2 .666 River Valley Orioles 2-1 .666 Southington co-op 1-3 .250 Canton Crushers 0-5 .000

Saturday’s results

River Valley 7, Canton 0

Great Falls 10, South Windsor 0 (6)

Sunday’s result

Great Barrington 1, Southington 0

Upcoming Canton games

Saturday, Oct. 17: Canton at South Windsor, 2

Saturday, Oct. 24: Canton vs. Great Falls at Community Field, Litchfield, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: First round playoffs (top 2 teams get byes into semifinals)