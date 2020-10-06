Ryan Rogers, former All-State guard at Avon, passes away

AVON, Oct. 5, 2020 — Ryan J. Rogers, an All-Star guard on the Avon High football team in 2014, passed away unexpectedly on October 3.

Rogers, 23, was just the second offensive lineman in school history to earn All-State honors. Rogers was named to the Walter Camp Foundation’s All-Connecticut team in 2014, a team of 22 players honored for their football excellence. Rogers was also named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association’s Class M All-State team.

He was captain of the 2014 team and was a Scholar Athlete award winner. He graduated from Avon High in June 2015.

Rogers is survived by his parents, Bruce and Mary Rogers, his brother Christopher, his sister Meaghan and her fiancé Cory Vassallo.

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville from 3-7 p.m. and a funeral liturgy will be Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Church of Saint Avon in Avon beginning at 11 a.m.

