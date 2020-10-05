Scoring burst helps Simsbury in shutout win over Canton

CANTON, Oct. 5, 2020 – The Simsbury High field hockey team scored three goals in the span of nine minutes and 16 seconds to break open a sluggish game and earn their first win of the season Monday with a 3-0 win over Canton under the lights on the turf field.

Both teams had opportunities in the first half but couldn’t cash in. In the third quarter, Simsbury (2-0) scored twice in the span of two minutes to seize control of the game.

The Trojans’ Sophia Bolognese scored off a penalty corner, sweeping the ball past Canton goalie Sadie Barker with 8:56 left in the third quarter. Two minutes later, Simsbury’s Amy Feingold was left open in the front of the net and redirected a crossing pass off the stick of teammate McKenna Pennington into the net for a 2-0 lead.

Molly Nagle scored with four minutes gone in the fourth quarter off an assist from Carolyn Westhauer for a commanding 3-0 advantage.

All three goals were scored by players off the bench. “They’re hungry,” Simsbury coach Brooke Bulmer said

“We had a sluggish start but we put it together,” said Bulmer, who is starting her 13th season with the Trojans. “I told them I saw some moments of greatness and a lot of things we need to work on. Hopefully, we can keep on rolling.”

Simsbury goalie Kaitlyn O’Brien made two saves to earn the shutout. Bulmer was also pleased with the shutout considering the starting defenders in front of O’Brien are all sophomores.

Simsbury will host their first home game on Wednesday night at Holden Field when Farmington comes to town. Simsbury will host their Senior Day festivities – another change when playing sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing Senior Night on Wednesday because you just never know. I am thrilled we have gotten to this point,” Bulmer said. “Every day, I tell the girls play this game like it is your last because it could be. So with all of your heart and soul, play your hardest.”

Canton (1-1) held their Senior Day ceremonies for their five seniors before the game. It’s a young team for the Warriors with plenty of freshmen and sophomores in the program. Head coach Margaret Bristol has 40 girls on the varsity and junior varsity. The first year she was head coach (2013) , there were 21 girls in the entire program.

“I think we played a really good game,” Bristol said. “They are working hard. They are working together and are playing with a confidence which I haven’t seen from this team in a while. (There were) lots of opportunities but we couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities.”

The Warriors aren’t taking these games for granted either.

“(We tell the girls to) appreciate every opportunity and every day they have on this field because you don’t know when our last game will be,” Bristol said.

Simsbury won their sixth straight game over the Warriors dating back to 2007. It’s the longest win streak by either team in the series that began in 1972.

Canton returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Farmington to face the Indians at 3:45 p.m.

Simsbury 3, Canton 0

At Canton

Simsbury (2-0) 0 0 2 1 — 3

Canton (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Sophia Bolognese (S), Amy Feingold (S), Molly Nagle (S); Assists: McKenna Pennington (S) 2, Caroline Westhaver (S) 2, Saves: Sadie Barker (C) 6, Kaitlyn O’Brien (S) 2, Shots: Simsbury 6-4; Penalty corners: Canton 10-9

2020 CCC B field hockey standings

Team CCC B Group Avon 3-0 Simsbury 2-0 Granby 1-1 Canton 1-1 Southington 0-1-1 Farmington 0-1-1 Lewis Mills 0-3

Saturday’s result

Avon 4, Lewis Mills 0

Monday’s games

Avon 7, Southington 2

Simsbury 3, Canton 0

Granby 4, Lewis Mills 0

Wednesday’s games

Lewis Mills at Southington, 6 p.m.

Avon at Granby, 7 p.m.

Farmington at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Canton at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.