Short-handed Avon girls volleyball team falls to Farmington

FARMINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 – Injuries happen – even during a pandemic – and teams are left to adjust.

Three girls that were starters four weeks ago for the Avon High girls volleyball team began this pandemic-shortened campaign were on the sideline Thursday night when the Falcons met rival Farmington for the second time.

Senior outside hitter Ellie Powers tore her ACL in the waning minutes of Avon’s win over Farmington in the second match of the season watched from the sideline along with senior hitter Skyler Harrington, who broke her leg in practice earlier this week. A third senior is out on 14-day quarantine.

Avon (7-3) made a run but Farmington was able to come up with crucial hits and plays in a 3-0 victory in CCC Region B action. The Indians (7-3) prevailed 25-22, 25-21 and 28-26.

Harrington was the team’s leading hitter with 83 kills in nine matches before she was hurt. Powers was the team’s leading hitter (24) after two matches.

Senior Kelli Raines has been picking up more of the load offensively. She had 12 kills against Farmington – her third consecutive game with double-digit kills. She had 14 against Lewis Mills on Monday and 14 against New Britain last Thursday. Raines now leads the team in kills with 88.

Katelyn Wankier had a career-high 11 kills with no errors along with three digs in her first match as an outside hitter. Setter Jocelyn Powers had 25 assists and 15 digs for the Falcons while Macy Gill played well, getting three kills.

Avon returns to action on Monday when they host Southington in the final regular season match of the year at 6 p.m.

With the win over Lewis Mills earlier in the week, Avon clinched a top in the championship round for the upcoming CCC Region B postseason tournament. The Falcons will play two matches in the tournament that will include Bristol Eastern, Bristol Central and Farmington.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Region B GP W-L Bristol Eastern 9 9-0 Bristol Central 9 8-1 Avon 10 7-3 Farmington 10 7-3 Southington 9 3-6 New Britain 7 1-6 Lewis Mills 9 1-8 Plainville 8 0-8

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool (top 4 teams)

Semifinals, date and site TBA

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final, date and site TBA

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place, date and site TBA

Two semifinal losing teams

Pool No. 2

First round, date and site TBA

No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed

Second round, date and site TBA

Game 3: Two first round winning teams

Game 4: Two first round losing teams