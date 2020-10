Three Avon High runners worked out on Saturday as they often do. But this time, it was in New Jersey at the Garden State Track Club’s High School Fall Showcase meet.

Jack Martin finished second in the boys 3,000 meters (1.86 miles) in the race to Fairfield Prep’s Azzaan Dawson, who won the race in 8:48.66. Martin was second in 8:56.60 with Xavier’s Eamon Burke third in 8:57.15.

Avon’s Carver Morgan was fourth in 8:59.60 while teammate Luke Hester was eighth in 9:36.98.