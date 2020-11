2020 CCC Fall Tournaments

FIELD HOCKEY

Central Connecticut Conference Region A

Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Game 1: No. 4 at No. 1

Game 2: No. 3 at No. 2

Final: Thursday, Nov. 12

Game 5: Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12

Game 6: Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Round robin pool

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 5 seed at No. 6 seed

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 7 at No. 5 seed

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 6 seed at No. 7

Central Connecticut Conference Region B

Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Game 1: No. 4 at No. 1

Game 2: No. 3 at No. 2

Final: Thursday, Nov. 12

Game 5: Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12

Game 6: Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Round robin pool

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 5 seed at No. 6 seed

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 7 at No. 5 seed

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 6 seed at No. 7

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Region B

November 9 or 10

Championship pool

Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Pool B

Game 3: No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

Game 4: No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed

GIRLS SOCCER

CCC Region B

November 9 or 10

Championship pool

Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Pool B

Game 3: No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

Game 4: No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Region B

November 9 or 10

Championship pool

Game 1: No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

Game 2: No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Pool B

Game 3: No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

Game 4: No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed