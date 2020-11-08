2020 NCCC fall tournaments

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no CIAC state tournaments this fall. But teams will participate in a post-season experience within their group or region, staying in their localized group to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. The North Central Connecticut Conference was split into two groups — NCCC East and NCCC West this fall. The field hockey teams are playing in the Central Connecticut Conference groups.
BOYS SOCCER
NCCC West tournament
Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seed
(4) Windsor Locks at (1) Suffield
(3) Granby at (2) Canton, 4 p.m.
Final: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed
Two semifinal losing teams
Round robin
Monday, Nov. 9
SMSA at East Granby
Wednesday, Nov. 11
HMTCA at SMSA
Friday, Nov. 13
East Granby at HMTCA
NCCC East tournament
Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at higher seed
No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Final: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12 at higher seed
Two semifinal losing teams
Round robin
Nov. 9, 11, 13
No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, schedule TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
NCCC West tournament
Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed
(4) Windsor Locks at (1) Granby
(3) East Granby at (2) Suffield
Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal losing teams
Round robin
Monday, Nov. 9
Canton at HMTCA, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
HMTCA at SMSA/Bulkeley
Friday, Nov. 13
SMSA/Bulkeley at Canton, 2 p.m.
NCCC East tournament
Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed
No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal losing teams
Round robin
Nov. 9, 11, 13
No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 seeds, schedule TBA
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NCCC East tournament
Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11
No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Final, Friday, Nov. 13
Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed
Third place, Friday, Nov. 13
Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed
NCCC West tournament
First round, Monday, Nov. 9
Game 1: (5) HMTCA at (4) Canton
Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11
Game 1 winner at (1) Granby
(3) SMSA at (2) Suffield
Final, Friday, Nov. 13
Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed
Third place, Friday, Nov. 13
Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed
CROSS COUNTRY
NCCC East
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Championship races at Bolton High. Boys, 2 p.m., girls, 2:45 p.m. Top 7 runners only
NCCC West
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Championship races at Winding Trails, Farmington. Boys, 2 p.m., girls, 2:45 p.m., Top 7 runners only