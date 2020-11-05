Avon boys sweep Eastern to finish undefeated; Avon girls improve to 6-0

AVON, Nov. 4, 2020 – Jack Martin won his second dual meet of the year by beating teammate Lucas Hester by 28 seconds and helping the Avon High boys cross country team shutout Bristol Eastern, 15-50 and finish the season with an undefeated dual meet record.

The Falcons (7-0) had the first 10 runners across the finish line, led by Martin, who won the race in 16:30.1 over the 3.1 mile course at Fisher Meadows. Hester was second in 16:58 with teammate Nick Alphonso (17:00), Mason Bussiere (17:03) and Rodrigo Portal (17:05) close behind.

It’s the first undefeated dual meet season for the Falcons since 2016 when they went 5-0.

Avon’s Marren Ek won her fourth dual meet of the season to lead the Avon High girls cross country team to a 26-32 win over Bristol Eastern. Avon improves to 6-0 and can finish the season undefeated if they can beat Southington at next week’s CCC Region B championship meet at Stanley Park in New Britain.

Ek won her third straight dual meet with a winning time of 20:07.8 at Fisher Meadows, five seconds ahead of Eastern’s Fiona Gallaher (20:12). Avon’s Gabrielle Richmond was fourth in 21:53 and the Falcons secured the win by five runners finishing from sixth through tenth place.

The season will conclude with the CCC Region B championship meet on Tuesday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 15, Bristol Eastern 50

At Avon

Top 10 results – 1. Jack Martin (A) 16:30.1 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Lucas Hester (A) 16:58.3, 3. Nick Alphonso (A) 17:00, 4. Mason Bussiere (A) 17:03, 5. Rodrigo Portal (A) 17:05, 6. Jevonte Eaves (A) 17:12, 7. Tej Raman (A) 17:17, 8. David Parry (A) 17:27, 9. Nick Bailey (A) 17:35, 10. Daniel Cuyler (A) 17:41

Records: Avon 7-0

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 26, Bristol Eastern 32

At Avon

Top 10 results – 1. Marren Ek (A) 20:07.8, 2. Fiona Gallaher (BE) 20:12, 3. Avery Braccia (BE) 21:39, 4. Gabrielle Richmond (A) 21:53, 5. Sophia Andrade (BE) 22:00, 6. Sarah Lancaster (A) 22:14, 7. Autumn Wolf (A) 22:23, 8. Annabelle Alphonso (A) 23:59, 9. Sarah Chute (A) 23:10, 10. Lauren Avotte (A) 24:54

Records: Avon 6-0