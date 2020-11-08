Avon closes out regular season with win; Canton hosts HMTCA Monday

PLAINVILLE, Nov. 6 – Kelli Raines had 15 kills and Katelyn Wanker had 14 kills to help the Avon High girls volleyball team close out the regular season with a 3-1 win over Plainville on Friday in CCC Region B action.
The Falcons finished the pandemic-shortened season with a record of 8-4 thanks to their 25-19, 25-10, 21-25 and 25-15 victory. Avon earned the No. 4 seed in the CCC Region B tournament that begins on Monday. The Falcons will be visiting top-seed Bristol Eastern (11-0) for a 6 p.m. contest.
The winning team will move to the CCC Region B final while the losing team will play in a third place contest against either Farmington (9-3) or Bristol Central (10-2).
Against Plainville (1-11), Raines had 13 digs and five serving aces while Eliza Jones, in her first game back after coming back from quarantine, had 12 kills. Due to contract tracing, students that are in close proximity to a student who has tested positive for COVID-19 also have to quarantine for two weeks to reduce the potential opportunity for the virus to spread.
Jocelyn Power had 27 assists and 18 digs for Avon while Tessa Hoffheimer had 14 assists and four aces.
CCC Region B girls volleyball
|Team
|GP
|Record
|Bristol Eastern
|11
|11-0
|Bristol Central
|12
|10-2
|Farmington
|12
|9-3
|Avon
|12
|8-4
|Southington
|12
|5-7
|Lewis Mills
|12
|2-10
|New Britain
|11
|2-9
|Plainville
|12
|1-11
CCC Region B post-season tournament
Championship pool
Monday, November 9
Game 1: (4) Avon at (1) Bristol Eastern
Tuesday, November 10
Game 2: (3) Farmington at (2) Bristol Central
Pool B
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Game 3: (8) Plainville at (5) Southington
Game 4: (7) New Britain at (6) Lewis Mills
November 12 or 13
Championship pool
Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed
Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed
Pool B
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed
Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed
NCCC
Canton faces HMTCA on Monday
CANTON, Nov. 6 – The Canton High girls volleyball team will face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) in the first round of the NCCC West tournament on Monday in Canton. The winner of the game advances to Wednesday’s semifinals and will face top-seeded Granby (11-0).
NCCC West girls volleyball
|Team
|GP
|Record
|Granby
|11
|11-0
|Suffield
|10
|7-3
|SMSA
|5
|3-2
|Canton
|11
|2-9
|HMTCA
|10
|1-9
NCCC West tournament
First round, Monday, Nov. 9
Game 1: (5) HMTCA at (4) Canton
Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11
Game 1 winner at (1) Granby
(3) SMSA at (2) Suffield
Final, Friday, Nov. 13
Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed
Third place, Friday, Nov. 13
Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed