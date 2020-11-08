Avon closes out regular season with win; Canton hosts HMTCA Monday

PLAINVILLE, Nov. 6 – Kelli Raines had 15 kills and Katelyn Wanker had 14 kills to help the Avon High girls volleyball team close out the regular season with a 3-1 win over Plainville on Friday in CCC Region B action.

The Falcons finished the pandemic-shortened season with a record of 8-4 thanks to their 25-19, 25-10, 21-25 and 25-15 victory. Avon earned the No. 4 seed in the CCC Region B tournament that begins on Monday. The Falcons will be visiting top-seed Bristol Eastern (11-0) for a 6 p.m. contest.

The winning team will move to the CCC Region B final while the losing team will play in a third place contest against either Farmington (9-3) or Bristol Central (10-2).

Against Plainville (1-11), Raines had 13 digs and five serving aces while Eliza Jones, in her first game back after coming back from quarantine, had 12 kills. Due to contract tracing, students that are in close proximity to a student who has tested positive for COVID-19 also have to quarantine for two weeks to reduce the potential opportunity for the virus to spread.

Jocelyn Power had 27 assists and 18 digs for Avon while Tessa Hoffheimer had 14 assists and four aces.

CCC Region B girls volleyball

Team GP Record Bristol Eastern 11 11-0 Bristol Central 12 10-2 Farmington 12 9-3 Avon 12 8-4 Southington 12 5-7 Lewis Mills 12 2-10 New Britain 11 2-9 Plainville 12 1-11

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool

Monday, November 9

Game 1: (4) Avon at (1) Bristol Eastern

Tuesday, November 10

Game 2: (3) Farmington at (2) Bristol Central

Pool B

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Game 3: (8) Plainville at (5) Southington

Game 4: (7) New Britain at (6) Lewis Mills

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed

NCCC

Canton faces HMTCA on Monday

CANTON, Nov. 6 – The Canton High girls volleyball team will face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) in the first round of the NCCC West tournament on Monday in Canton. The winner of the game advances to Wednesday’s semifinals and will face top-seeded Granby (11-0).

NCCC West girls volleyball

Team GP Record Granby 11 11-0 Suffield 10 7-3 SMSA 5 3-2 Canton 11 2-9 HMTCA 10 1-9

NCCC West tournament

First round, Monday, Nov. 9

Game 1: (5) HMTCA at (4) Canton

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11

Game 1 winner at (1) Granby

(3) SMSA at (2) Suffield

Final, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed

Third place, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed