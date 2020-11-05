Avon field hockey wins 10th game with shutout win over Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Nov. 4, 2020 – Kerry Karlin’s goal with seven minutes gone in the third quarter broke a scoreless tie and Olivia Brown added an insurance goal with 5:04 left in regulation as the Avon High girls field hockey team beat Simsbury, 2-0 on Wednesday at Holden Field.

The Falcons improved to 10-1 in this pandemic-shortened season and have won 10 or more regular season games in 12 of the last 14 seasons.

Karlin’s goal – her third goal of the season – was unassisted. Izzy Russo assisted on Brown’s goal that iced the game for the Falcons.

Avon High goalie Katrina Frez made five saves in net and worked with her defensive teammates to secure their seventh shutout of the season. Kaitlyn O’Brien made nine saves in net for Simsbury, which slips to 8-3.

The Falcons close out the regular season by hosting Simsbury again on Friday at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field outside Avon High.

Avon has five of the last six games against Simsbury dating back to 2015.

Avon 2, Simsbury 0

At Simsbury

Avon (10-1) 0 0 1 1 — 2

Simsbury (8-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Kerry Karlin (A), Olivia Brown (A); Assists: Izzy Russo (A); Saves: Katrina Frez (A) 5, Kaitlyn O’Brien (S) 9; Shots: Avon 15-6; Penalty corners: Avon, 9-0

CCC Region B field hockey

Team GP W-L-T-OL Pts. Avon 11 10-1 20 Granby 11 9-2 18 Simsbury 11 8-3 16 Canton 11 5-6 10 Farmington 11 3-7-1-1 8 Lewis Mills 12 2-9-1 5 Southington 12 0-9-2-1 3 Two points for a win, one point for a tie or OT loss

Wednesday’s results

Avon 2, Simsbury 0

Granby 5, Southington 1

Farmington 2, Lewis Mills 0

Thursday’s results

Canton 4, Southington 0

Friday’s games

Farmington at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Southington at Granby, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut Conference Region B tournament

Semifinals: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Game 1: No. 4 Canton at No. 1 Avon/Granby

Game 2: No. 3 Simsbury at Avon/Granby

Final: Thursday, Nov. 12

Game 5: Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Thursday, Nov. 12

Game 6: Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Round robin pool

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 5 Farmington at No. 6 Lewis Mills

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 7 Southington at Farmington

Friday, Nov. 13

Lewis Mills at Southington