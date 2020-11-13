Avon soccer teams end season with victories

AVON, Nov. 13, 2020 – The pandemic-shortened soccer season ended on a winning note for the Avon High boys soccer team and the Avon High girls soccer team.

The Avon boys won Pool B in the CCC Region B post-season tournament with a 5-2 win over New Britain on Thursday while the Avon girls closed on the campaign with a 4-0 shutout win over New Britain on Friday.

Michael Zelanzy, who has split time in goal and on the field this season, had two goals in the win over the Hurricanes while teammate Cameron Little added a pair of goals. Aiden Baghdassarian also scored for the Falcons (6-5-3).

Zelanzy has scored four goals in the past five games. Avon went 2-0-1 in the final three games of the season including a 1-1 tie with Farmington, which won the CCC Region B tournament title with a 1-0 win over Plainville.

The Avon girls got two goals from Isabel Lasota to beat the Hurricanes. Katelyn Cifaldi and Sophie Mango each added goals for the Falcons, who finish the season at 4-8-2. Tami Raman and Zoey Hatiner combined to make two saves and earn the shutout in net.

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool

Semifinals

Farmington 2, Bristol Eastern 1

Plainville 4, Bristol Central 1

Pool B

Semifinals

New Britain 2, Southington 0

Avon 4, Lewis Mills 0

Championship pool

Final: Farmington 1, Plainville 0

Third place: Bristol Central 3, Bristol Eastern 2

Pool B

Final: Avon 5, New Britain 2

Third place: Lewis Mills 2, Southington 1

GIRLS SOCCER

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool

Semifinals

Southington 3, Bristol Eastern 1

Lewis Mills 3, Farmington 1

Pool B

Semifinals

Bristol Central 6, New Britain 0

Plainville 3, Avon 2

Championship pool

Final: Southington 6, Lewis Mills 0

Third place: Farmington 1, Bristol Eastern 0

Pool B

Final: Bristol Central 3, Plainville 1

Third place: Avon 4, New Britain 0