Avon spikers play tough but falls to Bristol Central in season finale

BRISTOL, Nov. 13, 2020 – Kelli Raines had 16 kills while teammate Katelyn Wankier added 10 kills but it wasn’t enough as Bristol Central beat the Avon High girls volleyball, 3-1, in the season finale for both teams on Friday night.

The Rams (11-3) dropped the first game but won the next three to secure their 11th win of the season with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 victory.

Along with her team-high 16 kills, Raines had 12 digs and two service aces for Avon. Setter Jocelyn Powers had 38 assists and 12 digs while Wren Worth had 22 digs and four aces. Eliza Jones had seven kills and four aces for the Falcons, who finish with a record of 8-6.

This was the third place contest of the CCC Region B girls volleyball tournament. Bristol Eastern completed an undefeated season (13-0) with a 3-0 sweep over Farmington in the regional title game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool

Semifinals

Bristol Eastern 3, Avon 2 (23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-7, 15-13)

Farmington 3, Bristol Central 0

Pool B

Semifinals

Lewis Mills 3, New Britain 0 (25-22, 25-16, 30-28)

Southington 3, Plainville 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-13)

Championship pool

Final: Bristol Eastern 3, Farmington 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-17)

Third place: Bristol Central 3, Avon 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23)

Pool B

Final: Southington 3, Lewis Mills 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14)

Third place: Plainville at New Britain

Granby wins NCCC West title

GRANBY, Nov. 11 – Granby completed an undefeated season with a 3-0 win over Suffield to win the NCCC West girls volleyball tournament, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16. The Bears went 13-0 on the season.

Canton (4-10) won two of their final three matches to close out the season. The Warriors beat HMTCA on Monday in the first round before dropping a three-set loss to Granby on Wednesday, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14. Canton closed out the season with a 3-0 win over SMSA to finish third in the post-season tournament.

2020 NCCC West tournament

First round

Canton 3, HMTCA 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-21)

Semifinals

Granby 3, Canton 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-14)

Suffield def. SMSA

Final: Granby 3, Suffield 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-16)

Third place: Canton 3, SMSA 0