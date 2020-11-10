Avon spikers push No. 1 Eastern to limit before falling; Canton tops HMTCA

BRISTOL, Nov. 9, 2020 – The Bristol Eastern girls volleyball team had not lost a match yet in this pandemic-shortened season with 11 straight victories.

Only once had the Lancers been pushed to the limit in a 3-2 victory over cross-town rival Bristol Central last week.

Avon nearly became the first team to beat the Lancers this season. The Falcons won the first two games of Monday’s CCC Region B semifinal before the Lancers rallied for a 3-2 victory – 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-7 and 15-13.

Kelli Raines had a team-leading nine kills and 18 digs along with four serving aces to lead the Falcons (8-5) with Wren Worth and Katelyn Wankier with six kills each. Worth had a team-leading 20 digs with Wankier getting two blocks.

Jocelyn Powers had a team-leading 23 assists and 15 digs while Eliza Jones had four kills and four blocks.

Avon closes out the season on Thursday when they face either Bristol Central or Farmington in a third place game. The Indians and Rams play their semifinal match on Tuesday.

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool

Monday, November 9

Bristol Eastern 3, Avon 2

Tuesday, November 10

Game 2: (3) Farmington at (2) Bristol Central

Pool B

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Game 3: (8) Plainville at (5) Southington

Game 4: (7) New Britain at (6) Lewis Mills

November 12

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 2 at (1) Bristol Eastern

Third place: (4) Avon at loser game 2

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed

NCCC West tournament

Canton 3, HMTCA 0

CANTON, Nov. 9 – The Canton High girls volleyball team won their third match of the season with a 3-0 victory over Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) in a NCCC West region playoff game.

No. 4 seed Canton (3-9) prevailed in the match 25-12, 25-11 and 25-21. The Warriors won three of four matches this fall against the Phoenix (1-9). Canton advances to face top-seeded Granby (11-0) in the NCCC West semifinals on Wednesday.

NCCC West tournament

First round, Monday, Nov. 9

Canton 3, HMTCA 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-21)

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 11

(4) Canton at (1) Granby

(3) SMSA at (2) Suffield

Final, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal winning teams at higher seed

Third place, Friday, Nov. 13

Two semifinal losing teams at higher seed