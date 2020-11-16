Canton girls soccer team finishes season with two straight wins

CANTON, Nov. 13, 2020 – Ashelyn Cebollero had two goals while Halle Gerhold, Paige Brown and Alyssa Horn also scored goals as the Canton High girls soccer team ended the 2020 season with a 5-0 shutout win over on the SMSA/Bulkeley co-op team Friday on the turf field outside the high school.

Canton (5-8) finished the season with two straight wins and victories in three of their final five games under first-year head coach Katie Halleck-Henderson. Goalie Julia Lau earned the shutout in net for the Warriors – her third shutout of the season.

The Warriors beat HMTCA (Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy), 7-2, on Monday with seven players scoring goals – Paris Delbone, Avery Brown, Emma Gallant, Gerhold, Ava Dakon, Julia Baldwin and Paige Brown.

For Delbone and Gallant, it was their fifth goals of the season, tying them for the team leading in goals.