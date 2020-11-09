Caputo, Dendinger pick up wins for Canton cross country team

SIMSBURY, Nov. 6, 2020 – Canton’s Julia Caputo won her seventh dual meet of the season while teammate Jack Dendinger won his fourth dual meet as the Canton cross country teams closed out the regular season with two victories each.

Neither Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) or East Granby had the required five runners to field a varsity team so both forfeited to the Warriors by a 15-50 score. So, the five Canton and four East Granby girls ran in the boys race.

Caputo was the top girl in the field of more than 30 runners, finishing sixth overall with a time of 20:17 over the 3.1 mile course at Stratton Brook Park in Simsbury. Canton finishes the season with a record of 8-2.

On the boys side, Dendinger beat teammate Tom Purcell by more than a minute with his winning time of 18:43. Purcell was second with a time of 19:56 followed by teammates Sean Miscikowski (20:35) and John Holoweski (20:45).

HMTCA’s Aditya Paricharah was fifth overall with a time of 20:46, 10 seconds ahead of Caputo. East Granby’s Erik Bade finished seventh.

With 20-47 victories over HMTCA and East Granby, Canton finishes the season at 6-4.

Both teams will be racing in the season-ending NCCC West championship meet on Wednesday at Winding Trails in Farmington.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 20, HMTCA 47

Canton 20, East Granby 47

East Granby 20, HMTCA 35

At Simsbury

Top 10 results – 1. Jack Dendinger (Ca) 18:43 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Tom Purcell (Ca) 19:56, 3. Sean Miscikoski (Ca) 20:35, 4. John Holowesko (Ca) 20:45, 5. Aditya Paricharah (H) 20:46, 6. Julia Caputo (Ca) 20:56, 7. Erik Bade (EG) 21:01, 8. Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 21:38, 9. Chase Lashgari (Ca) 21:39, 10. Nick Benedetti (Ca) 21:40

Records: Canton 6-4

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 15, East Granby 50, forfeit

Canton 15, HMTCA 50, forfeit

East Granby 15, HMTCA 50, forfeit

At Simsbury

Results – 1. Julia Caputo (Ca) 20:56 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park 2. A. Cappiello (EG) 25:55, 3. Grace First (Ca) 26:18, 4. J. Bellieveau (EG) 26:07, 5. Neve Marnash (Ca) 27:22

Records: Canton 8-2