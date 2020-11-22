Collinsville’s Colby Houle finishes fifth at tournament in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 21, 2020 – Collinsville wrestler Colby Houle won six matches and finished fifth at the 24th annual World of Wrestling (WOW) Kickoff Classic on Saturday at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa.

He was one of two Connecticut wrestlers to earn medals in the tournament, which included wrestlers from ages 6-18 competing at the WOW Kickoff Classic and Girls Kickoff Classic.

Wrestling the 12-and-under division, Newtown’s Brighton Karvoski finished fourth in the 70-pound weight class while Houle finished fifth in the 92-pound weight class.

Houle went 6-2 in the tournament with four pins. After winning his first match with a pin, Houle dropped a 2-1 decision to Kane Shanger of Cincinnati, Ohio. That began a long route through the consolation bracket for Houle.

He had three straight victories by pin (2:24, 0:47, 1:28) before outlasting Chris Dennis of Furlong, Pa., 3-2 thanks to an escape and two-point near fall in the final 30 seconds.

Houle, 12, met Shanger again in the consolation semifinals and dropped a 2-0 decision in overtime.

Houle, a seventh grade student at The Master’s School in West Simsbury, finished fifth with a 12-1 decision over Michael Lopez of Aurora, Colorado. Houle trains at Empire Wrestling Academy in Somers, N.Y.

Karvoski went 4-2 in the tournament with three straight pins to earn a spot in the semifinals before he lost to Fred Bachmnann of North Wales, Penn., 9-0. Karvoski got his fourth pin in the tournament to earn a spot in the consolation final but dropped a 4-0 decision to Sean Kenny of Bayville, N.J. to earn a fourth place medal.