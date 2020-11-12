Crushers eliminated by eventual league champion River Valley

SALISBURY, Nov. 7, 2020 – Canton’s Steve Dubois was 2-for-3 with a RBI single in the fourth inning but the River Valley Orioles scored seven unanswered runs to pull away and eliminate the Canton Crushers, 7-1, in the semifinals of the Connecticut Fall Baseball League’s post-season tournament at Patco Field in the Lakeville section of Salisbury.

Lukas Gryniuk had a double for the Crushers (0-8) while Taylor Riley, James Michanczyk, Nick Michanczyk and Jim Spirito each had singles. Riley got the start on the mound and went five innings, striking out six and taking the loss.

The Orioles (7-1) are a mix of players from the two Newington-based teams in the Connecticut Twilight League — Elmer’s Angels and league champion Arch II Indians.

River Valley won the first Connecticut Fall Baseball League title with a 4-3 win over the Great Falls Gators from Lakeville.

Pitcher Adam Antonini went 6 2/3 innings for the Orioles, striking out six and allowing five hits to secure the win. Dantae Maddock was 1 for 2 with two RBI for River Valley. League founder Willy Yahn was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Gators (6-3).

In the semifinals, Great Falls edged the Southington co-op team (KHA) by a 4-3 score. Yahn was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Bob Chatfield got the win on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing just five hits in a complete game performance.

2020 Connecticut Fall League

Team W-L RF RA River Valley Orioles (Newington) 5-1 30 7 Great Falls Gators (Lakeville) 5-2 44 6 South Windsor Phillies 4-2 33 26 Southington co-op (KHA) 3-4 24 41 Great Barrington (MA) Millers 3-4 24 33 Canton Crushers 0-7 20 68

Single-elimination playoffs

Friday, Nov. 6

First round

Southington 2, Great Barrington 1

Canton def. South Windsor, forfeit

Saturday, Nov. 7

Semifinals

River Valley 7, Canton 1

Great Falls 4, Southington 3

Final: River Valley 4, Great Falls 3