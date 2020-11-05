Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Crushers hope to make some noise at Fall League tournament in Sharon
Baseball

Crushers hope to make some noise at Fall League tournament in Sharon

The Connecticut Fall Baseball League opens to complete their season on Saturday with four playoff games. The Canton Crushers (0-7) will be looking for their first win of the season when they battle the South Windsor Phillies (4-2) at 10:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Field in Sharon.

The winner of that game will face the host Great Falls Gators (5-2) immediately afterward beginning at 12:30 p.m. The league championship game for the first-year league will be at 2:30 p.m. 

2020 Connecticut Fall League

Team W-L RF RA
River Valley Orioles (Newington) 5-1 30 7
Great Falls Gators (Lakeville) 5-2 44 6
South Windsor Phillies 4-2 33 26
Southington co-op (KHA) 3-4 24 41
Great Barrington (MA) Millers 3-4 24 33
Canton Crushers 0-7 20 68


Single-elimination playoffs
Friday, Nov. 6
First round
Game 1: Great Barrington at Southington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7
First round
Game 2: Canton vs. South Windsor, 10:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Field, Sharon
Semifinals
Game 1 winner vs. River Valley Orioles, noon at Patco Field, Lakeville
Game 2 winner vs. Great Falls Gators, 12:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Field, Sharon
Championship
Two semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Field, Sharon

