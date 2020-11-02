Farmington rallies to beat AHS booters; Avon field hockey blanks Canton

AVON, Nov. 2, 2020 – Rival Farmington scored twice in the second half to extinguish any hopes of an upset as the Indians girls soccer team outlasted Avon, 3-2 on a frosty and windy afternoon in CCC Region B action at Fisher Meadows Complex on Monday.

It was a rare home game for the Falcons at Fisher Meadows this season. Each of Avon’s other home games have been played at the high school on the new turf field.

The Indians (8-1-1) took an early lead on a goal from Elizabeth Erickson with just seven minutes gone in the game. But the Falcons (3-6-1) battled back to tie the game about six minutes later on a goal from Anna Loveless, off an assist from Katelyn Cifaldi.

It was Loveless’ team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Farmington got goals from Sabrina Krause and Gianna Coletti in the second half while Avon responded with a goal from Cifaldi.

Farmington goalie Margaret Nuelin made four saves in net while Avon keeper Tanui Raman made nine stops.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Southington for a 3:45 p.m. contest and close out the regular season on Thursday when they host Plainville at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field.

FIELD HOCKEY

Avon 4, Canton 0

AVON, Nov. 2, 2020 – Meg Gilbey had a goal and two assists as the Avon High field hockey team beat Canton, 4-0 on Monday to improve to 9-1 on the season in CCC Region B action on the turf field at the high school.

Avon, which dropped their first game of the season last Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Granby, dominated the Warriors. The Falcons outshot the visitors, 21-8. Falcon goalie Katrina Frez made eight stops in net to earn her sixth shutout of the season.

Gilbey scored her team-leading 12th goal of the season for Avon while Missy Blaha, Kerry Karlin and Oliva Brown scored single goals. Kali Fontanella had two assists while Izzy Russo added one.

The Falcons have two games remaining in the regular season – a home-and-home series with Simsbury (8-2) beginning on Wednesday. Avon travels to Simsbury to face the Trojans on Wednesday at Holden Field beginning at 3:45 p.m. and hosts Simsbury on Friday, also at 3:45 p.m.

Avon 4, Canton 0

At Avon

Canton (4-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Avon (9-1) 1 2 1 0 — 4

Goals: Missy Blaha (A), Meg Gilbey (A), Kerry Karlin (A), Olivia Brown (A); Assists: Gilbey (A) 2, Karli Fontanella (A) 2, Izzy Russo (A); Saves: Sadie Barker (Ca) 17, Katrina Frez (A) 8

CCC Region B Field Hockey

Team GP W-L-T Pts Avon 10 9-1-0 18 Simsbury 10 8-2-0 16 Granby 10 8-2-0 16 Canton 10 4-6-0 8 Famington 9 2-7-1-1 6 Lewis Mills 11 2-8-1 5 Southington 9 0-7-2 2 Two points for a win and one point for a tie or OT loss