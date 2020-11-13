Fontanella scores twice as Avon tops Granby, 3-1 for CCC Region B title

AVON, Nov. 13, 2020 – Kali Fontanella scored a pair of goals to help the Avon High field hockey win the CCC Region B post-season tournament with a 3-1 win over Granby on a chilly, cloudy Friday afternoon on the turf field outside the high school.

Fontanella, who scored five goals in the last three games of the year, gave Avon (13-1) an early 1-0 lead, scoring off assists from Izzy Russo and Meg Gibley (team-high 14th assist) with 5:31 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons extended the lead to 2-0 when Kendall Neamtz scored her first goal of the year off an assist from Olivia Brown with 5:20 left in the first half.

Granby (11-3) cut the lead in half when Avery Bryanton scored off an assist from Maddie Gilmore with 8:41 left in the third quarter. But Avon but the finishing touches on the victory with Fontanella’s second goal of the game just 45 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Goalie Katrina Frez made six saves in net to earn the win for the Falcons.

The top four teams in CCC Region B participated in a post-season experience – an additional two games. In the consolation game of the championship pool, Simsbury (9-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Canton. The other three teams in Region B were scheduled to play an additional two games. Farmington and Lewis Mills played a game but games with Southington were cancelled.

Avon 3, Granby 1

At Avon

Granby (11-3) 0 0 1 0 — 1

Avon (13-1) 1 1 0 1 — 3

Goals: Kali Fontanella (A) 2, Kendall Neamtz (A), Avery Bryanton (G); Assists: Izzy Russo (A), Meg Gibley (A), Olivia Brown (A), Kerry Karlin (A), Maddie Gilmore (G); Saves: Katrina Frez (A) 6, Ani Cashman (G) 9; Penalty corners: Avon, 4-3

Central Connecticut Conference Region B

Championship pool

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Granby 2, Simsbury 0

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Avon 3, Canton 0

Friday, Nov. 13

Final: Avon 3, Granby 1

Third place: Simsbury 2, Canton 0

Round robin pool

Monday, Nov. 9

Farmington 4, Lewis Mills 0

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Farmington at Southington, cancelled

Friday, Nov. 13

Lewis Mills at Southington, cancelled

2020 CCC Region B field hockey

Team GP W-L-T-OL Pts. Avon 12 11-1 22 Granby 12 10-2 20 Simsbury 12 8-4 16 Canton 12 6-6 12 Farmington 12 3-8-1-1 8 Lewis Mills 12 2-9-1 5 Southington 12 0-10-2-1 3 Two points for a win and one point for a tie or an overtime loss.